Reel Power: 5 Outrageous Ways to Skyrocket Your Instagram Reel Views

*Think about the last viral content you saw on Instagram. Maybe it wasn’t Zach King this time but a creator nailing the latest “Infinity Loop Challenge,” where users create seamless loops of actions that reset perfectly every few seconds.

These reels are mesmerizing, often involving intricate timing and creative edits that trick the viewer into watching again and again. This challenge blew up recently, with influencers and everyday users getting millions of views by crafting loops that hypnotize the audience.

For example, a relatively unknown creator, Jessica Woo, went viral with her clever cooking loop videos. She took mundane kitchen tasks and turned them into mesmerizing, looping visuals that became a hit. She earned over 1 million views on some of her posts within weeks.

Challenges like these show how quickly an idea can go viral on Reels—and how the simplest ideas can lead to massive growth when you tap into trending formats.

Instagram Reels have taken over the platform, turning unknowns into household names overnight. What’s the secret sauce behind these viral successes? Reels offer an incredibly fast, addictive way for creators to reach millions within seconds—no long intros, no slow build-up, just pure, punchy content that grabs attention immediately. Whether it’s a mind-bending video or an emotional, raw moment, Reels are designed to engage quickly. The best part? It’s not just about being creative; it’s about visibility, and that’s where many influencers use a little-known trick to get ahead: buying reel views.

Why Reels Matter: From Global Impact to U.S. Domination

Globally, Reels are shaking things up. Instagram released Reels as its not-so-subtle way of challenging TikTok, and it’s working. Creators worldwide are leveraging the platform to boost engagement, and the results have been staggering. In countries like India and Brazil, Reels have become a goldmine for creators looking to build a following and score brand deals. India alone saw a 50% jump in video consumption on Instagram once TikTok got banned, with Reels filling the void. Reels aren’t just fun—they’re a serious business tool. And that’s just scratching the surface.

In the U.S., Instagram Reels have turned into essential business tools, not just for influencers but for brands as well. 60% of U.S. Instagram users watch Reels regularly, and brands are cashing in. According to Hootsuite, brands that incorporate Reels into their social strategies see 22% more engagement than those sticking with static posts. In other words, if you’re not using Reels, you’re leaving engagement on the table. This applies to influencers too. American creators are using Reels to push video content straight into Instagram’s algorithm, boosting reach and securing more lucrative brand deals. Want to stay relevant? You better master Reels.

Buying Reel Views: The Fast-Track to Explosive Growth

But let’s get real for a second. Instagram’s algorithm plays favorites—it promotes content that’s already getting traction. So if you’re just starting out, or if your content isn’t taking off, how do you get noticed? The answer is buying reel views. It’s not about gaming the system—it’s about giving yourself a much-needed boost in a sea of endless content. That’s where PopularityBazaar comes in. They offer to buy real, targeted views, meaning your content gets seen by actual users—not bots, enabling you to tap into the algorithm’s sweet spot, boosting your reel’s visibility in a legit way.

Forget those sketchy sites that sell you fake views from inactive profiles—PopularityBazaar gives you real views from actual users. And it’s fast. They’ve streamlined the process with payment options like PayPal, Apple Pay, and Google Pay, and the results are nearly instant. If you’re an influencer looking to increase visibility or a brand focused on conversions, buying Instagram reel views with these guys provides you with what you need: a real audience.

So, What Are The 5 Outrageous Ways How Instagram Reel Views Will Influence Your Success As A Creator?

1. Skip the Grind: Jump the Algorithm Queue

Instagram’s algorithm prioritizes content that’s already generating engagement. Every time your reel gets a view, like, or share, it sends a signal to Instagram that your content is worth promoting. However, if you’re just starting out, the algorithm can feel like a gatekeeper holding you back. Buying reel views gives you that initial boost, allowing your content to “hack” the algorithm and get promoted faster. As social media strategist Jordan Miller puts it, “Working with PopularityBazaar helped us break through the noise. We saw a 40% increase in engagement in weeks—not just in views but in meaningful interactions. Real growth happens when your content reaches the right people, and buying reel views was key for us.”

2. The Social Proof Effect: Numbers Build Trust

Social proof is everything in the digital world. We naturally trust content that appears popular. Imagine scrolling through Instagram and seeing a reel with 1,000 views versus one with 100,000 views—which one are you more likely to watch? According to eMarketer, reels with higher view counts are 35% more likely to receive additional engagement, including likes and comments. When users see a reel with a lot of views, they assume it’s worth watching, setting off a snowball effect of even more organic engagement.

3. Accelerate Your Growth: No More Waiting

Waiting for organic growth on Instagram can feel like waiting for grass to grow—painfully slow. Buying reel views is like pouring gasoline on a spark. Brands that use paid views have reported 20-30% faster growth, allowing them to build a following and increase engagement without the agonizing wait. This isn’t about faking success—it’s about accelerating the inevitable. Once your reel starts gaining momentum, Instagram’s algorithm will push it to even more users, increasing your chances of going viral.

4. Unlock the Explore Page for Massive Exposure

The Explore page is where the magic happens on Instagram. Over half of users regularly browse the Explore page to find new content. Getting your reel featured there can lead to massive exposure. However, landing on the Explore page is no easy feat. It requires engagement—and lots of it. By purchasing reel views, you increase the likelihood that Instagram’s algorithm will boost your content to the Explore page, giving you access to a new, larger audience that might not have found your content otherwise.

5. Credibility Translates to Conversions

High view counts on Instagram Reels aren’t just for show—they build credibility. And credibility can be a game-changer for both influencers and brands. 49% of Instagram users are more likely to engage with content that has significant views. When your reel has strong engagement, it signals to users that your content is trustworthy. This can directly translate into more followers, more brand partnerships, and more sales. With PopularityBazaar, you’re not just boosting numbers; you’re increasing credibility in a way that leads to long-term success.

Reels as a Revenue Stream: Turning Engagement into Earnings

Instagram Reels have redefined how creators like Zach King monetize their content. Beyond the direct revenue earned through Instagram’s bonus programs, Reels have become a critical way to land high-paying sponsorships and brand collaborations. The more visible and engaging a Reel is, the more likely a creator is to secure lucrative deals. Brands are increasingly leaning on Instagram Reels to reach new audiences, and creators who can consistently generate viral content are in high demand.

This is where engagement metrics, such as views, play a pivotal role. The more views a creator’s Reels get, the more attractive they become to brands. For instance, Zach King’s ability to attract millions of views makes him a highly valuable partner for brands looking to tap into Instagram’s younger, highly engaged user base. But what happens when you’re not a Zach King, and you’re just starting out? This is where buying reel views can be the game-changer. It’s not about faking success—it’s about boosting your visibility so you can attract real opportunities, like brand deals and sponsorships, and eventually turn your Instagram presence into a full-fledged revenue stream.

Brands aren’t just looking for large follower counts anymore—they’re looking at engagement metrics, and Reels is a key indicator of how active and engaged your audience is. That’s why services like PopularityBazaar are becoming more important, allowing creators to boost their engagement through real views and ensuring that they have the social proof necessary to land those high-paying deals. The better your engagement, the more money you stand to make, both through Instagram’s direct revenue programs and through the ever-lucrative world of brand partnerships.

Case Study: How Zach King Turned Reels into a Serious cashflow

Zach King, a well-known digital creator, has mastered the art of Instagram Reels with mind-bending video illusions. Known for his “magic vines,” Zach took to Reels as soon as the feature launched, leveraging his already large audience to build even more viral content. His smart use of Instagram Reels has earned him over 24 million followers on the platform.

Zach’s secret? He understood that Reels were quickly becoming Instagram’s most prioritized content format. By focusing on the short-form, high-engagement format that Reels offers, he was able to consistently land on the Explore page, which massively boosted his reach. His Reels have generated millions of views, often outperforming longer-form content. But Zach’s success wasn’t just about visibility—it’s about monetization.

With millions of eyes on his content, Zach was able to turn his Reels into a major revenue stream. Thanks to Instagram’s partnerships and bonus programs, Zach earns directly through the platform. However, the real power lies in the indirect revenue. His massive visibility attracted brand collaborations and sponsorship deals, which are now a cornerstone of his income. Brands are willing to pay premium prices for sponsorships with influencers like Zach because they know that Reels have a 22% higher engagement rate than other types of Instagram posts (according to Hootsuite).

The Future of Social Media: Buy Views or Get Left Behind?

Looking ahead, social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok are gearing up for a future dominated by hyper-intelligent algorithms. These algorithms are evolving beyond simple content curation; they’re becoming gatekeepers of visibility. In an era where early engagement is the key to unlocking viral success, the days of simply posting content and hoping for organic growth are long gone. Platforms are more competitive than ever. If you’re not getting those initial likes, comments, and views, you’re essentially invisible to the algorithm.

As algorithms continue to become more data-driven, social media will reward only the content that grabs attention early. This means brands, influencers, and creators who rely solely on organic reach are going to find themselves at a serious disadvantage. According to eMarketer, organic reach has already nosedived by nearly 50% across platforms like Instagram and Facebook, and that’s not reversing anytime soon. In the next few years, we’ll likely see a world where not buying views, likes, and engagement is like trying to rank on Google without any SEO—impossible.

Here’s the thing: buying views isn’t going to be an edgy growth hack anymore—it’s going to be standard operating procedure. Just like SEO became a necessity for any business with a website, purchasing engagement will be crucial for anyone serious about staying visible on social media. And let’s face it, brands that fail to adopt this strategy will fall behind. They will be lost in the noise while others leverage services like PopularityBazaar to trigger those algorithms and boost their content into relevance. What about creators who continue to ignore this trend? They’ll be stuck, hoping for a miracle in an era where luck won’t cut it. It’ll be all about gaming the system—and buying views will be your ticket to play.

