Real-Life ‘Martha’ from ‘Baby Reindeer’ Files $170 Million Lawsuit Against Netflix

*The woman a the center of the hit Netflix miniseries “Baby Reindeer” is suing the streaming platform over her portrayal in the drama-thriller.

“Baby Reindeer” tells the story of struggling comedian Donny Dunn and his twisted relationship with a female stalker. Created by and starring Richard Gadd, the show is adapted from his autobiographical one-man performance. The series explores the consequences of Dunn’s fixation on his stalker Martha, compelling him to confront a deeply buried trauma.

Speaking to Piers Morgan last month, Fiona Harvey, the alleged real-life inspiration for Martha, announced her plans to sue Netflix. According to TMZ, she is now following through on that promise.

Here’s what PEOPLE reports: “In a lawsuit filed on Thursday, June 6, Harvey claims the portrayal of the obsessive stalker Martha in the hit show is defamatory and inaccurate. Harvey is asking for more $170 million, accusing Netflix and creator Richard Gadd of making it easy for viewers of the limited series to find her identity and “destroying” her livelihood, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.”

“‘This is a true story.’ – Baby Reindeer, Episode 1. The above quote from the first episode of the Netflix series, Baby Reindeer, is the biggest lie in television history,” the lawsuit states, per PEOPLE.

“It is a lie told by Netflix and the show’s creator, Richard Gadd, out of greed and lust for fame; a lie designed to attract more viewers, get more attention, to make more money, and to viciously destroy the life of Plaintiff, Fiona Harvey – an innocent woman defamed by Netflix and Richard Gadd at a magnitude and scale without precedent,” the complaint continues.

Harvey asserts that she has faced harassment and reputational damage due to Martha’s depiction on the show.

“Netflix, a multi-national billion dollar entertainment streaming company did literally nothing to confirm the ‘true story’ that Gadd told,” per the lawsuit. “That is, it never investigated whether Harvey was convicted, a very serious misrepresentation of the facts. It did nothing to understand the relationship between Gadd and Harvey, if any. It did nothing to determine whether other facts, including an assault, the alleged stalking or the conviction was accurate.”

Harvey’s attorneys said in a statement: “The Complaint is self-explanatory. Netflix destroyed a woman, claiming, among many allegations, that she was a convicted woman. It never contacted her. It never checked the facts. It never made any effort to understand the truth of its ‘true story!'”

According to TMZ, Harvey is suing for defamtion, negligence, emotional distress and violations of right of publicity.

