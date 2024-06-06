Thursday, June 6, 2024
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

Real-Life ‘Martha’ from ‘Baby Reindeer’ Files $170 Million Lawsuit Against Netflix
By Ny MaGee
0

*The woman a the center of the hit Netflix miniseries “Baby Reindeer” is suing the streaming platform over her portrayal in the drama-thriller.

“Baby Reindeer” tells the story of struggling comedian Donny Dunn and his twisted relationship with a female stalker. Created by and starring Richard Gadd, the show is adapted from his autobiographical one-man performance. The series explores the consequences of Dunn’s fixation on his stalker Martha, compelling him to confront a deeply buried trauma.

Speaking to Piers Morgan last month, Fiona Harvey, the alleged real-life inspiration for Martha, announced her plans to sue Netflix. According to TMZ, she is now following through on that promise.

Here’s what PEOPLE reports: “In a lawsuit filed on Thursday, June 6, Harvey claims the portrayal of the obsessive stalker Martha in the hit show is defamatory and inaccurate. Harvey is asking for more $170 million, accusing Netflix and creator Richard Gadd of making it easy for viewers of the limited series to find her identity and “destroying” her livelihood, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.”

“‘This is a true story.’ – Baby Reindeer, Episode 1. The above quote from the first episode of the Netflix series, Baby Reindeer, is the biggest lie in television history,” the lawsuit states, per PEOPLE.

Fiona Harvey sues Netflix
Screenshot of Fiona Harvey / YouTube

“It is a lie told by Netflix and the show’s creator, Richard Gadd, out of greed and lust for fame; a lie designed to attract more viewers, get more attention, to make more money, and to viciously destroy the life of Plaintiff, Fiona Harvey – an innocent woman defamed by Netflix and Richard Gadd at a magnitude and scale without precedent,” the complaint continues.

Harvey asserts that she has faced harassment and reputational damage due to Martha’s depiction on the show.

“Netflix, a multi-national billion dollar entertainment streaming company did literally nothing to confirm the ‘true story’ that Gadd told,” per the lawsuit. “That is, it never investigated whether Harvey was convicted, a very serious misrepresentation of the facts. It did nothing to understand the relationship between Gadd and Harvey, if any. It did nothing to determine whether other facts, including an assault, the alleged stalking or the conviction was accurate.”

Harvey’s attorneys said in a statement: “The Complaint is self-explanatory. Netflix destroyed a woman, claiming, among many allegations, that she was a convicted woman. It never contacted her. It never checked the facts. It never made any effort to understand the truth of its ‘true story!'”

According to TMZ, Harvey is suing for defamtion, negligence, emotional distress and violations of right of publicity.

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Watch the Terrifying Official Trailer for ‘Alien: Romulus’

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
Again?! Ex-NBAer Delonte West Faces Charges After Latest Arrest in Virginia + Had to be Treated w/Narcan
Next article
Michael Rainey Jr. Discusses Explosive Season 4 Finale of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ | EUR Video Exclusive

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Diddy

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Sells Majority Stake in Revolt – Employees Now Largest Shareholders | WATCH

Celebrity

Shirley (‘Steve Harvey Morning Show’) Strawberry’s No-good Husband (‘Nesto’ Williams) Now Facing RICO Charges | WATCH

Wendy Williams

Angela White (Black Chyna) Opens Up On Wendy Williams Documentary Involvement | WATCH

Entertainment

Wait. Whaaat?! Lenny Kravitz Reveals Nine Years of Celibacy Inspired by Family Lessons | VIDEO

Celebrity

Erica Banks’ Big Ol’ BBL Has Twitter/X Talkin’ and it Ain’t Complimentary | LOOK!

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Awards

Lauryn Hill’s ‘Miseducation’ Gets Inducted Into Grammy Hall of...

Reality TV

Cynthia Bailey All-in w/Helping ‘RHOA’ Reclaim its Bravo Throne...

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming