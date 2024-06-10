Ray J No Longer Invited to Brandy’s Family Events, Says He’s ‘Distasteful At Times’ | Video

*Ray J explained during his recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast that his sister, Brandy, has ceased extending invitations to family gatherings.

The singer became “emotional” while unpacking why he and the R&B star have grown apart in recent years.

“It’s just [that] Brandy’s goals, since the beginning, have been totally different [from mine]. And there’s a lot of things that I’m involved in that just don’t [coincide with her brand],” he stated, Vibe reports.

“As much as you know that we’re all together, man, some things, I’ve gotta try to like [scale]. Lately, even certain events that I think they’ve been having, I haven’t got the invite and I’m good with that, but I understand why. And I’m here, but I haven’t lately because a lot of the sh*t I’m doing, it’s just a little more left field. it’s a little more outrageous. A little louder, a little more dramatic. A tad bit distasteful at times.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Ray J gave insight into the dynamic between Brandy and her former teen rival Monica. In March, Monica turned to social media to ask him to keep her name out of his mouth after Ray J called on her to join forces with Brandy for a joint tour.

Brandy stopped inviting this n!gga Ray J to family events! 🤣☠️ pic.twitter.com/8APtY96I7B — TheInfamousMell TV (Formerly BlackTMZ) (@BlackTMZ1) June 5, 2024

“Ray J – I’m kindly asking you to stop speaking on me in public!” Monica wrote on Instagram.

“A private conversation would be both necessary and respectful! Brandy is a LEGEND! She’s one of one with an extensive catalog that I deeply respect and a voice sent from heaven,” the songstress continued.

“Please allow this to remain positive and beautiful!” she added.

“Neither should open, we should give someone else that opportunity and co-headline a massive shared stage if this is to ever happen! Any further convo should be private,” Monica wrote in her Instagram post.

Watch Ray J’s Club Shay Shay interview below.



