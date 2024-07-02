Ray J Claims He’s ‘Suicidal’ After Wild Confrontation with Zeus Network CEO | Watch

*Ray J claims he’s suicidal after almost getting into a fight with Zeus Network CEO Lemuel Plummer at the BET Awards Sunday night.

Complex reports that Ray J claims Plummer is an abuser of women, calling him the “Black Jeffrey Epstein.” He confronted Plummer at a BET Awards After Party on June 30, and the incident was caught on camera. The viral footage shows the two having an intense conversation amidst a large crowd, with Ray J attempting to swing at Plummer.

The pair were separated, but Ray J went to his truck and returned with a bag. People intervened when he reached into the bag, apparently thinking he had a weapon. Ray J was held back and eventually escorted to a car to leave the premises. Watch the intense money below via the YouTube video.

TMZ reports that Ray J and the Zeus CEO nearly fought at GloRilla’s BET Awards afterparty in Los Angeles.

Ray J took to social media on Monday to reveal that he’s at “a breaking point” after the wild confrontation with Plummer.

“I’m really at a breakin point!” Ray J wrote. “To provide for my family and have generational wealth was always the plan. But money is evil and people are bad and I can’t take it anymore. These chain of reactions are stemming from being locked in a false reality / confused by this whole life! The shit that happened tonight to me at the awards today was hurtful. I’m working backstage and then I go take a break in the back and BET wouldn’t let me back in for some reason. I don’t know who they didn’t want me to see. It was weird.”

The artist and entrepreneur then explained that he’s “suicidal” and apologized to his sister, Brandy.

“I’m on my way out of the country,” Ray J continued. “The shit that is happening is mind blowing. It’s making me suicidal and uncomfortable with the perception of reality. THEY PAID ME TO SHUT UP AND I DID! I FEEL BAD AND I HATE MYSELF FOR IT! I DONT WANT ANYMORE OF YOUR DIRTY MONEY! And B4! Or Right after I die I promise you I will be free of it all and the world can move on with what is real for me no matter the consequences I have to face on the other side!! I TRIED TO DO IT FOR REAL LAST TIME! I’m sorry to myself and [my] sister sorry Bran, I will make it right, I won’t let them get away with it! I TOLD THE PEOPLE CLOSE TO ME THAT I FELT LIKE SOMETHING IS ABOUT TO HAppen F*CK IT I SAID IT.”

According to Vibe, Ray J alleges that Plummer manipulates women into sleeping with him in exchange for appearing on a Zeus Network series. He has also threatened to sue Plummer.

“I have the footage. I have a lot of stuff that he’s been doing,” Ray J said during his recent appearance on The Breakfast Club. “Now it’s time to do what we’re doing now, and that’s legally do the right thing.”

