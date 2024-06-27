Thursday, June 27, 2024
Rapper Trina Secretly Wed Benjamin Leon Kearse Jr. in May
By Ny MaGee
Trina
Rapper Trina attends the Celebration of TRINA “I am Hip Hop” Honoree at Tribeca Restaurant on September 29, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

*Rapper Trina has reportedly married her fiancé, Benjamin Leon Kearse Jr. a.k.a “Beau Swurv”.

According to Vibe, citing court records obtained by The Info Spot, the couple filed their marriage application on April 5 and tied the knot on May 22 in Miramar, Fl.

See the marriage license filing via the Instagram post below.

Per the outlet, little is known about her marriage to Kearse Jr. and how long they’ve been together. 

Trina was previously engaged in 2021 Trina to Miami rapper Raymond “Ray Almighty” Taylor, which she revealed on an episode of “Love & Hip-Hop: Miami.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Info Spot (@theinfospot)

Trina introduced Beau Swurv to her cousin Joy during an episode of “Love & Hip-Hop: Miami” earlier this year, iHeart reports.  Watch the moment via the Instagram clip below.

“Every time we’ve been together it’s always been a hundred people around and I want my cousin to really get to know the man I’m in love with,” Trina said about her then-boyfriend. “He’s a great gentleman. He actually does real estate. He buys and flips properties. I am just so addicted to him. When it comes to love, he just gets me.”

In the comments of the IG post, one person wrote, “If Trina is happy that’s all that matters. She deserves happiness in the crazy world she lives in. Just hope she careful and cautious of people’s reasons for being around.”

Another IG user added, “Happy for Trina cause her attitude is totally better with him around.”

A third commented, “You can tell Trina, in love cause her ex, she act like, she didn’t even wanna be seen in public with him, lmfao. I was like this with my ex, too. We’d make out in the middle of the road and not care cars were coming or care in the world. He is fine AF, though,Mmmm… Reminds me of him, not saying the look alike but just the way she’s excited around him, I understand that feeling, brings back memories. Ugh, miss those time’s, lol.”

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Trina Catches Heat After Calling Beyoncé the ‘Number One Female Rapper’ | Video

