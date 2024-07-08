Tuesday, July 9, 2024
Black-Owned Radio Station Parts Ways with Host Following Controversial Biden Interview | VIDEO
By Ny MaGee
*Andrea Lawful-Sanders, the Philadelphia radio host who interviewed President Joe Biden after his debate performance with Donald Trump has parted ways with the station. 

The president and CEO of WURD, a Black-owned radio station in Pennsylvania, announced on Sunday that host Lawful-Sanders and the station have agreed to part ways. The move comes after Lawful-Sanders appeared on CNN and revealed that she received a list of eight questions from Biden’s campaign, of which she approved four.

The station stated that Lawful-Sanders arranged the interview “without knowledge, consultation, or collaboration with WURD management,” violating the station’s independence by accepting questions from the White House.

“This practice of de-legitimizing Black voices continues today,” the station said. “WURD Radio is not a mouthpiece for the Biden or any other Administration. Internally, we will commit to reviewing our policies, procedures, and practices to reinforce WURD’s independence and trust with our listeners. But mainstream media should do its own introspection to explore how they have lost the trust of so many Americans, Black Americans chief among them.”

Joe Biden at debate (Will Lanzoni-CNN via CNN Newsource)
Joe Biden at debate (Will Lanzoni-CNN via CNN Newsource)

During his interview with Lawful-Sanders, 81-year-old Biden mistakenly described himself as the “first black woman to serve with a black president.” The media quickly pounced on the president for marking yet another blunder as he struggled to reassure voters of his capability to lead.

“By the way, I’m proud to be, as I said, the first vice president, first black woman, to serve with a black president,” he told Lawful-Sanders, the New York Post reports. 

Biden also boasted about being the “first president that got elected statewide in the state of Delaware, when I was a kid.”

Following the peculiar comments, Ammar Moussa, a spokesperson for Biden’s re-election campaign, criticized the media for highlighting the president’s latest missteps.

“This is absurd,” Moussa tweeted.

“It was abundantly clear what the president meant. This would be considered a perfectly normal speech pattern for any other person in America, and has certainly been normal for Joe Biden for his entire career. What are we even doing anymore.”

