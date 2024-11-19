Subscribe
Search
Close this search box.

Rachel Lindsay Swears Off Reality TV Dating | Video

YouTube video

*Rachel Lindsay has officially closed the chapter on seeking love through reality television. 

The former star of “The Bachelorette” recently reflected on her experience and made it clear she has no interest in returning to the world of televised dating. After her marriage to Bryan Abasolo, whom she met and got engaged to during the 13th season of the ABC show in 2017, ended in divorce, Rachel is determined to pursue romantic connections “organically” moving forward.

Speaking to TMZ outside Erewhon in Los Angeles, Rachel shared an update on her post-divorce life and emphasized her focus on having fun while single. She also rejected the idea of participating in a dating show again, saying she has “learned [her] lesson.” 

Over the summer, Lindsay was ordered to pay her ex-husband $13,000 a month in alimony. As we reported, she previously offered Abasolo $10,000 a month, but he turned it down and requested $16,000 instead, according to InTouch

Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo (Phillip Faraone-Getty Images for Fanatics)
Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo (Phillip Faraone-Getty Images for Fanatics)

RadarOnline reported in May that Lindsay urged the court to seal specific sections of Bryan’s support motion. 

Abasolo, a 44-year-old chiropractor, argued that he needed the financial support to move out of their shared home. Amid the divorce proceeding, he continued living with his ex at their home in Los Angeles, where Lindsay paid most of the bills.

According to Radar, Bryan declared in his court filing, “Neither of us wants to continue to live together.”

He added, “Our current living situation is very awkward and strained. We generally do not even talk to each other and try to avoid each other. Rachel has security cameras outside our home. Only Rachel has the credentials to the security cameras, and Rachel can monitor my comings and goings.”

“I want to move out of our family residence as soon as possible, but maintaining our standard of living is not financially feasible at this time,” he continued. “I placed my career as a chiropractor on hold to move twice for Rachel’s career. These moves were detrimental to my Chiropractic business, while Rachel’s income and success as a media personality skyrocketed.”

After hearing arguments from both sides, the judge ruled in Abasolo’s favor.

READ MORE FROM EURWB.COM: Rachel Lindsay Ordered to Pay Estranged Husband Bryan Abasolo $13K Monthly

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Jade Anouka & Chloe Lea
Top News
Jade Anouka & Chloe Lea Tease What Fans Can Expect in 'Dune: Prophecy' | EUR Video Exclusive
Wicked (Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande) - via Universal
Entertainment
'Wicked' Controversy: UK Media Overlooks Cynthia Erivo (Who's British) - Focuses on Ariana Grande - Sparking Outrage Over Bias | VIDEO
Common in Silo
News
'Silo' Creator Graham Yost Teases Bigger Mysteries in Season 2 | EUR Video Exclusive
Donald Trump - Alvin Bragg - Getty
Politics
Manhattan DA Agrees to Postpone Donald Trump’s Sentencing in Hush Money Case but Opposes Dismissal | WATCH
Katt Williams - Club Shay Shay - screenshot
News
Katt Williams Admits He Wanted to 'Kill the Careers' of Comedians He Targeted During Club Shay Shay Interview | Video
Keith Lee - Getty
News
Popular Seattle Sushi Bar Temporarily Closes After TikTok Critic Keith Lee's Video Sparks Food Safety Concerns
Planet Fitness
News
Indiana Man Found Dead in Tanning Bed at Planet Fitness | Video
Denzel Washington - Gladiator II
News
Denzel Washington Says Americans Are Being 'Manipulated' by Politicians on 'Both Sides'
Quincy Brown narrates docuseries “Family Legacy”
News
Al B. Sure Responds to Son Quincy Brown’s Controversial Post and Kimora Lee Simmons’ Shady Accusations
Diddy - via Instagram
News
Attorney Who Sued Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces Extortion Lawsuit
The Daise Family - Gullah Gullah Island
Simeon Daise Celebrates Gullah Gullah Island's 30th Anniversary with New Series | VIDEO
*Ever wonder how to make a millennial happy? Just bring up something from their childhood. This generation...
Read More
Larenz Tate - via STARZ
Larenz Tate Reveals Reason for Earning ‘Peanuts’ When He Joined ‘Power’
Larenz Tate visits SiriusXM Studios in New York City in 2023. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images) *As...
Read More
Quincy Jones
Quincy Jones Leaves Behind $500 Million Fortune for 7 Children
Peggy Lipton, Rashida Jones, Quincy Jones, and Kidada Jones (Photo by Jeff Vespa/WireImage for A List...
Read More
ZATIMA key art
'Tyler Perry’s Zatima' Returns Dec. 26 with New Episodes on BET+ | Watch Trailer
Credit: BET+ *The popular BET+ series “Tyler Perry’s Zatima” returns in December with the second half...
Read More
Michael Harry-O Harris - IG screenshot
Denzel Washington & Snoop Dogg on Board to Shine Light on Death Row Records Co-Founder Harry-O w/BioPic | VIDEO
*Death Row Records co-founder Michael “Harry-O” Harris is getting star-powered help to bring...
Read More
Sidney Starr
Transgender Influencer Sidney Starr's Video with 'Empire' Actor Bryshere Gray Sparks Buzz
Sidney Starr and Bryshere Gray/Instagram screenshot *Transgender (MtF) influencer Sidney Starr posted...
Read More
Snoop Dogg - via Depositphotos
Snoop Dogg's Got 'Love and Respect' for Trump - But His Message of Wholeness/Unity Sounds Like Kamala's
Snoop Dogg and Raising Cane’s Owner & Founder Todd Graves – Photo via Raising Cane’s *While...
Read More
Denzel and Diddy - GettyImages
Denzel Washington Allegedly 'Stormed Out' of Diddy Party, Yelling 'You Don’t Respect Anyone'
Denzel Washington – Gladiator II *Denzel Washington appears to be trying to get ahead of what’s...
Read More
Trump and Tamron - screenshot
October Surprise? Tamron Hall and Donald Trump Affair Rumors (Including an Abortion) Resurface Before Election Day | VIDEO
Donald Trump and Tamron Hall – via Threads *Lordy, Lordy, Lordy. Here’s one NOBODY saw coming....
Read More
Lil Durk - mugshot
Lil Durk Arrested in Florida - Chicago Rapper Facing Serious Charges in Murder-for-Hire Plot | WATCH
*Rapper Lil Durk, born Devontay Durk Banks, has been taken into federal custody following an arrest in...
Read More

POPULAR

Jade Anouka & Chloe Lea
Top News
Jade Anouka & Chloe Lea Tease What Fans Can Expect in 'Dune: Prophecy' | EUR Video Exclusive
Wicked (Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande) - via Universal
Entertainment
'Wicked' Controversy: UK Media Overlooks Cynthia Erivo (Who's British) - Focuses on Ariana Grande - Sparking Outrage Over Bias | VIDEO
Common in Silo
News
'Silo' Creator Graham Yost Teases Bigger Mysteries in Season 2 | EUR Video Exclusive
Donald Trump - Alvin Bragg - Getty
Politics
Manhattan DA Agrees to Postpone Donald Trump’s Sentencing in Hush Money Case but Opposes Dismissal | WATCH
Katt Williams - Club Shay Shay - screenshot
News
Katt Williams Admits He Wanted to 'Kill the Careers' of Comedians He Targeted During Club Shay Shay Interview | Video
Keith Lee - Getty
News
Popular Seattle Sushi Bar Temporarily Closes After TikTok Critic Keith Lee's Video Sparks Food Safety Concerns
Planet Fitness
News
Indiana Man Found Dead in Tanning Bed at Planet Fitness | Video
Denzel Washington - Gladiator II
News
Denzel Washington Says Americans Are Being 'Manipulated' by Politicians on 'Both Sides'
Quincy Brown narrates docuseries “Family Legacy”
News
Al B. Sure Responds to Son Quincy Brown’s Controversial Post and Kimora Lee Simmons’ Shady Accusations
1 2 3 8,407
Facebook X-twitter Youtube

Copyrights © 2024 -Eurweb

Facebook Instagram