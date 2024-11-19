Rachel Lindsay Swears Off Reality TV Dating | Video

*Rachel Lindsay has officially closed the chapter on seeking love through reality television.

The former star of “The Bachelorette” recently reflected on her experience and made it clear she has no interest in returning to the world of televised dating. After her marriage to Bryan Abasolo, whom she met and got engaged to during the 13th season of the ABC show in 2017, ended in divorce, Rachel is determined to pursue romantic connections “organically” moving forward.

Speaking to TMZ outside Erewhon in Los Angeles, Rachel shared an update on her post-divorce life and emphasized her focus on having fun while single. She also rejected the idea of participating in a dating show again, saying she has “learned [her] lesson.”

Over the summer, Lindsay was ordered to pay her ex-husband $13,000 a month in alimony. As we reported, she previously offered Abasolo $10,000 a month, but he turned it down and requested $16,000 instead, according to InTouch.

RadarOnline reported in May that Lindsay urged the court to seal specific sections of Bryan’s support motion.

Abasolo, a 44-year-old chiropractor, argued that he needed the financial support to move out of their shared home. Amid the divorce proceeding, he continued living with his ex at their home in Los Angeles, where Lindsay paid most of the bills.

According to Radar, Bryan declared in his court filing, “Neither of us wants to continue to live together.”

He added, “Our current living situation is very awkward and strained. We generally do not even talk to each other and try to avoid each other. Rachel has security cameras outside our home. Only Rachel has the credentials to the security cameras, and Rachel can monitor my comings and goings.”

“I want to move out of our family residence as soon as possible, but maintaining our standard of living is not financially feasible at this time,” he continued. “I placed my career as a chiropractor on hold to move twice for Rachel’s career. These moves were detrimental to my Chiropractic business, while Rachel’s income and success as a media personality skyrocketed.”

After hearing arguments from both sides, the judge ruled in Abasolo’s favor.

