PR Veterans Bill Carpenter and Gwendolyn Quinn Celebrate Black Music Month with ‘Black Music Month Super Playlist’ | LISTEN

*Public Relations veterans and Content Creators Bill Carpenter and Gwendolyn Quinn celebrate Black Music and the Black artists who create it. “Gwendolyn & Bill’s 45th Black Music Month Super Playlist,” includes more than twenty hours of music and 300 plus classic and hit songs, covering a wide range of sub-genres in twenty-one categories in the following order: The American Songbook, Blue-eyed Soul, Blues, Broadway, Country, Dance, Disco, Folk, Go-Go, Gospel, Hip-Hop, Jazz, Movie Soundtracks, Opera/Classical, Protest Music, Reggae, R&B (from legendary solo artists to groups), Rock, Smooth Jazz, Spoken Word, and World Music. To listen to “Gwendolyn & Bill’s 45th Black Music Month Super Playlist” on Spotify, click here.

To celebrate the 45th-anniversary of Black Music Month, Gwendolyn had an idea to curate a super playlist that includes more than hip-hop and R&B music. She immediately thought of enlisting her longtime colleague and friend Bill Carpenter, who has an expansive knowledge of Black music, both as a former journalist, a book author, and a music aficionado.

“Every year when Black Music Month comes around in June, I always find that there’s a lack of attention given to some of the other sub-genres of Black music,” says Gwendolyn Quinn. “It was fun going back and forth with Bill about song choices and which song would actually make the list and why.

“At times, it’s a little disappointing that we are not fully engaged in expanding our musical taste and knowledge when it comes to Black music,” Quinn shares. “It’s important that we continue to support music creators by purchasing their music and attending their concerts. Hopefully, with this playlist, we will encourage listeners to go deeper and explore and celebrate the diverse range of music available to us, not just in June, but all year round.”

“I should have been a DJ because I always love introducing people to the music I love,” says Bill Carpenter. “When Gwendolyn brought this Black Music Month playlist idea to me, a whirlwind of songs instantly filled my brain. Listening to great music is a joy that’s infectious and I hope this playlist is shared often and with enthusiasm.”

Gwendolyn Quinn is a global award-winning publicist and communications and marketing strategist in music and entertainment. She is a content creator, broadcast producer, and entertainment consultant. Throughout her career in the recording industry, she has worked with music icons, legends, as well as new and established artists. She is also a contributor and has published both lifestyle and theater stories with NBCNews.com, Huff Post, Black Enterprise, Essence.com, and EURweb. She is one of the executive producers of the Jazz Music Awards, currently airing on PBS Passport. Bill Carpenter has been writing about music for years. His work has been published in The Washington Post, People, Goldmine, Living Blues, and a score of other publications. He’s recently been a featured commentator on TV One’s UnSung Presents: Best in Black series where he discussed legends such as Lena Horne, Sammy Davis Jr., Diahann Carroll, Sidney Poitier, Pam Grier, and Nat King Cole.

