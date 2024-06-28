Popular Sneaker Reseller Javier Osorio-Mejia Shot and Killed in SoHo | Video

*Renowned sneaker reseller Javier Osorio-Mejia of Bayonne, NJ, was shot and killed in a botched robbery attempt in NYC on June 25.

Fox5NY reports the incident occurred at on Greene Street in Soho. Despite the robbery attempt, the assailants fled without taking Meija’s cash or brand new Range Rover.

The young entrepreneur was shot three times in the right leg and later died at Bellevue Hospital. Osorio-Mejia was known for selling exclusive sneakers to celebrities and enthusiasts.

“I’m just devastated and I just want everyone to know he was a good person. He wasn’t involved in no foul stuff, he was a humble dude, he helped a lot of people,” one of Osorio-Mejia’s friends said.

Here’s more from Fox5NY reports:

NYPD detectives and crime scene investigators spent many hours going over the scene in search of clues.

Detectives also recovered cash that was left on the ground, along with the victim’s trademark lime green Nike sneakers.

No arrests have been made. The motive behind the shooting was unknown at the time.

Learn more about the investigation into this tragic shooting via the YouTube clip below.

