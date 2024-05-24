Friday, May 24, 2024
Chef Andrew Zimmern Criticizes New Frozen Foods for Ozempic Users
By Ny MaGee
*Chef Andrew Zimmern is addressing the issue of new frozen foods tailored for Ozempic users.

“There is something a little messed up about people buying $200 — $300 injectables and jamming them into their stomach just to look better,” Zimmern told TMZ on May 21.

As TODAY reports, the prominent TV personality also noted how it’s ironic that “major processed food companies” are launching foods for people taking weight loss medications.

“I think the really sad truth is we’re gonna have more processed food that costs $5 or less to go with your very expensive injectable,” he said. “I also think linking a drug like Ozempic with a food line is about as messed up as it gets.”

Chef Andrew Zimmern Criticizes New Frozen Foods for Ozempic Users
Chef Andrew Zimmern / screenshot

Meanwhile, Nestle announced this week its new food line, Vital Pursuit, which is “intended to be a companion for GLP-1 weight loss medication users.”

“At Nestlé we want to be there for every moment in our consumers’ lives—today and in the future. As the use of medications to support weight loss continues to rise, we see an opportunity to serve those consumers. Vital Pursuit provides accessible, great-tasting food options that support the needs of consumers in this emerging category,” said Steve Presley, Chief Executive Officer, Nestlé North America.

“We’re leveraging our deep understanding of consumers and nutritional science to stay ahead of the trends that are shaping consumer behaviors, and innovating across our portfolio to deliver products people will love,” Presley added.

The products will include a “variety of frozen formats such as bowls with whole grains or protein pasta, sandwich melts, and pizzas,” which will sell “for a suggested retail price of $4.99 and under.”

