Papa WAS A Rolling Stone – Jennifer Hudson Reveals Father Had 27 Kids(!) and Dreams of Holiday w/Entire Family Gathering | WATCH

*Jennifer Hudson comes from a big family. Literally. Appearing on the finale episode of Your Mama’s Kitchen: Conversations from the Heart of the Home podcast, the daytime talk show host chatted about her family life while revealing her father had 27 kids.

“Your father had a big personality,” host Michele Norris said. “And you went with your siblings and went and found him at some point and found that you had a lot more siblings?”

“Yes, a lot of us. He had 27 children,” Hudson shared.

The news came as a shock to Norris, who noted “That’s a lot of children.” From there, People reports Hudson admitted that she never met all her siblings, but “that’s what we were always told.”

Upon finding out about her large family when she was 16, the singer made it her business to take a deeper look into the family.

“It was my dream to have all of us at this grand Thanksgiving or Christmas table, and we all sit and eat together — that was my goal at 16,” Hudson explained, adding that she ended up meeting six or seven of them along with the siblings she grew up with, Jason and Julia.

“We found quite a few of us,” the EGOT winner said while dropping another revelation. “And I’m the youngest of all of them.”

With Hudson knowing about her brothers and sisters, she revealed they discovered. As for them finding out about her, Hudson said it was her father’s side of the family that sparked the effort to get everyone together.

“When my grandma on his side passed, my siblings over there were like, ‘Y’all got a sister that can really sing, you should meet her,’” the entertainer revealed. “And eventually we all came together.”

As the mother to 14-year-old David Daniel Otunga Jr. — who she shares with ex, former pro wrestler David Otunga, Hudson is adamant about her son connecting with family. Having his relatives around to bond and hang out with is priceless.

“I love to try to make sure he has the closest thing to him… just making sure he has his cousin’s circle and that base and foundation. That’s part of why I had moved back to Chicago, because I wanted him to have the surroundings of his family around him growing up,” the “Respect” star voiced on the podcast.

“Now we’re here in L.A. and so we make a point to like, have our Sunday dinners. That’s one thing that’s very important,” she continued. “And then he has cousins that come in and out. One of them is here right now. And so to keep that family burning… So he has that same upbringing or going to see the loved ones I talked to.”

“We have a huge family,” Hudson added.” People like the fact that y’all are this close and your family is this big. Like, all of us are still very connected.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Exclusive Clip: Jennifer Hudson Discusses Creating Cherished Memories for Her Son in Audible’s ‘Your Mama’s Kitchen’ Season Finale