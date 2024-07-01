Pam Grier Praises Snoop Dogg’s Spit-swapping Skills – Talks Life Story As A 7-part Series

*Looks like Snoop Dogg has a devoted fan in Pam Grier. And she has nothing but love for the rap star’s kissing skills. During an a recent appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” the 75-year-old movie star weighed in on her “Bones” co-star and her experience working with the rap legend.

According to Hudson, Snoop’s way with a kiss stood out.

“Oh my God, and he can smooch!” she recalled. From there, Grier then looked over to Hudson, smirking.

“Let me tell ya, let me tell ya,” she added.

Grier’s views of Snoop are backed by history, with the pair starring in the 2001 film “Bones.”

The Ernest Dickerson-helmed feature centered on Jimmy Bones {Snoop Dogg), a murdered numbers runner who returns from the dead to avenge his death. The aftermath of Jimmy’s demise is told from the vantage point of his girlfriend, Pearl (Grier), two decades later.

In January, Snoop voiced his thoughts on Grier to Hudson, saying he fainted when he first met the “Foxy Brown” star.

“Pam Grier walked up and just sat right next to me and started talking. My heart beat fast, yeah, my heart beat fast. So I’m like, ‘Okay, I hear what you’re saying. Pam, give me a minute.’ I go to the bathroom and faint. I fainted, I’m laying on the ground. My security comes in there like, ‘Get off this nasty floor. Man, what are you doing?’ I looked up, and I said, ‘I just met Pam Grier,’” the Long Beach lyricist recalled.

After seeing a clip of Snoop’s interview, Grier mentioned how grateful she was that the Doggfather didn’t harm himself: “When he told me that, I said, ‘Oh my God, I’m glad he didn’t hurt himself,’” she said.

Since their encounter, Grier shared how she and Snoop have “been friends forever” and “always supported each other’s art.”

In addition to Snoop, the acting veteran revealed that her film “Foxy Brown,” has been optioned to become her life story told in three acts.

“It can’t be a seven-hour movie, but it will be a limited series. Seven episodes shot like a film, of my life,” Grier explained. At this time, no other details have been announced about the project.

