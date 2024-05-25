Saturday, May 25, 2024
P Diddy, the Bully – The Journal of Steffanie Rivers | WATCH
By riversteff
*Could that video of P Diddy the bully assaulting former girlfriend Cassie Ventura be just the tip of the iceberg? Now it makes sense why Diddy folded like a lawn chair in that $30 million lawsuit Ventura filed against him last November.

After watching this one incident that she endured it’s easy to imagine what she probably had to go through during their entire relationship.

This video is from one hotel in one city. Are there other videos from other hotels in other cities? Probably. Why did it take 8 years for this video to go public?

Who took a payoff to make it disappear until now? And how can we prevent this from happening to anyone else? Click the video above for my take on it.

Steffanie Rivers writes about P Diddy the bully
Steffanie Rivers

Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth Metroplex. Email her at [email protected] with your comments, questions, and speaking inquiries. Follow her @tcbstef on Instagram, Thread, and Twitter.

