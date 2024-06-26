Wednesday, June 26, 2024
HomeNews
News

Obama’s Half-Sister Tear-Gassed in Kenya Tax Hike Protest | Video
By Ny MaGee
0

*Barack Obama’s half-sister was tear-gassed on Tuesday in Kenya while participating in a protest over tax hikes. 

Auma Obama spoke to CNN amid the demonstration, urging legislators to vote against a tax hike bill.

“I can’t believe that these young people are just trying to demonstrate for their rights,” the Kenyan activist said in the interview with CNN

Thousands of protesters flooded Kenya’s Parliament after lawmakers approved a tax hike on Tuesday. As protesters stormed the building, chaos ensued, prompting lawmakers to flee through a tunnel. Five people were fatally shot, dozens injured, and 21 are missing following clashes with police. Watch the video report above. 

Obama’s Half-Sister Tear-Gassed
Auma Obama / YouTube screenshot

Obama said she attended the event to tell the protestors “that we understand that they need to use their voices and we are being tear-gassed. We’re being tear-gassed! We have flags and banners, nothing else,” she told CNN. 

“I’m here because look at what’s happening,” Obama said. “Young Kenyans are demonstrating for their rights. They’re demonstrating with flags and banners.”

“I can’t even see anymore!” she said after the tear-gassing. “They’re being tear-gassed!”

Here’s more from NBC News:

Kenyans already frustrated with the country’s high cost of living have opposed the tax increase that they say will make life only harder. They rallied under the banner “7 Days of Rage” to combat the Finance Bill 2024 that will raise taxes for millions, according to The Hill and The New York Times. The controversial tax increases are an effort to eliminate some of the country’s $80 billion debt. Kenya has been experiencing high inflation in recent years with residents increasingly crushed under the high cost of food, rent and utilities. 

Kenya President William Ruto has said he is open to having a “conversation” with protesters, Mediaite reports. 

“I am very proud of our young people… they have stepped forward peaceful and I want to tell them we are going to engage them,” he said.

On Tuesday, the Kenya Human Rights Commission shared videos on Instagram showing police firing at the crowd and deploying tear gas.

“How can you tear-gas your own people?” Obama asked. “Listen to them. Listen to these children, they’re the future.”

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: The Impact of Barack Obama’s Siblings on His Life and Career | VIDEOs

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
Jerry Rice and Daughter’s G.O.A.T. Fuel Partners with Chicago Sky – Now the Official Energy Drink of WNBA Franchise

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Homicide

Rapper Julio Foolio Killed in Deadly Shooting; Graphic Videos Surface | WATCH

Anti-Black

Insult! Republican Columbian Immigrant Tells Black Americans to Get the ‘F**k’ Out in Rant Against ‘Rachet’ Juneteenth Reparations | WATCH

Living

Miss Universe Jamaica Pageant Rules Put No Age Limit on Contestants … 2-Fifty+ Women Enter | Pics-Look!

Celebrity

Clearing the Air! Christopher Williams Speaks Out on Halle Berry and Diddy Allegations | WATCH

Basketball

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese Rematch Poised to be the Most Expensive WNBA Game Ever with Seats Up to $9,000 | VIDEO

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Awards

Lauryn Hill’s ‘Miseducation’ Gets Inducted Into Grammy Hall of...

Reality TV

Cynthia Bailey All-in w/Helping ‘RHOA’ Reclaim its Bravo Throne...

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming