Obama’s Half-Sister Tear-Gassed in Kenya Tax Hike Protest | Video

*Barack Obama’s half-sister was tear-gassed on Tuesday in Kenya while participating in a protest over tax hikes.

Auma Obama spoke to CNN amid the demonstration, urging legislators to vote against a tax hike bill.

“I can’t believe that these young people are just trying to demonstrate for their rights,” the Kenyan activist said in the interview with CNN.

Thousands of protesters flooded Kenya’s Parliament after lawmakers approved a tax hike on Tuesday. As protesters stormed the building, chaos ensued, prompting lawmakers to flee through a tunnel. Five people were fatally shot, dozens injured, and 21 are missing following clashes with police. Watch the video report above.

Obama said she attended the event to tell the protestors “that we understand that they need to use their voices and we are being tear-gassed. We’re being tear-gassed! We have flags and banners, nothing else,” she told CNN.

“I’m here because look at what’s happening,” Obama said. “Young Kenyans are demonstrating for their rights. They’re demonstrating with flags and banners.”

“I can’t even see anymore!” she said after the tear-gassing. “They’re being tear-gassed!”

Here’s more from NBC News:

Kenyans already frustrated with the country’s high cost of living have opposed the tax increase that they say will make life only harder. They rallied under the banner “7 Days of Rage” to combat the Finance Bill 2024 that will raise taxes for millions, according to The Hill and The New York Times. The controversial tax increases are an effort to eliminate some of the country’s $80 billion debt. Kenya has been experiencing high inflation in recent years with residents increasingly crushed under the high cost of food, rent and utilities.

Kenya President William Ruto has said he is open to having a “conversation” with protesters, Mediaite reports.

“I am very proud of our young people… they have stepped forward peaceful and I want to tell them we are going to engage them,” he said.

On Tuesday, the Kenya Human Rights Commission shared videos on Instagram showing police firing at the crowd and deploying tear gas.

“How can you tear-gas your own people?” Obama asked. “Listen to them. Listen to these children, they’re the future.”

