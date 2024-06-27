NRCC Sends Rep. Jamaal Bowman ‘Unemployment Packet’ After Primary Defeat

*Liberals and Democratic voters expressed outrage following the defeat of ‘Squad’ member Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., in Tuesday’s primary election. Many blame the financial influence and backing of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) for its role in the race.

“One of the House Democrats to come out for a ceasefire last year … is defeated,” former MSNBC host and Zeteo founder Mehdi Hasan wrote on social media, Fox News reports. “Replaced by a new House Democrat, backed by AIPAC, who deploys racist dogwhistles and refuses to criticize Benjamin Netanyahu.”

According to FOX News, Bowman attacked AIPAC multiple times on the campaign trail.

“We are going to show f—— AIPAC, the power of the motherf—— South Bronx!” Bowman said at a rally Saturday.

He later apologized for “sometimes using foul language.” He noted that “we should be outraged when a super PAC of dark money can spend $20 million to brainwash people into believing something that isn’t true. We should be outraged about that.”

As a writer for the National Review penned, “Enough decent human beings still live in Westchester County and the Bronx to be utterly horrified about Jamaal Bowman laughing and mocking of the GoPro’d grapes of women and slaughtering of infants as ‘lies’ and ‘propaganda.’ He did it to himself.”

On Wednesday, the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) taunted Bowman following his 17-point primary defeat to Westchester County Executive George Latimer by delivering an ‘unemployment package’ to his congressional office, the New York Post reports.

The gift box included a photo of Bowman in firefighter gear alongside a job advertisement for an open ‘fire inspector’ position, referencing Bowman’s controversial action of pulling a fire alarm last year to delay a crucial House vote. The unemployment application listed the gig as paying $28.25 per hour.

“In case of firing, file for unemployment,” read the photo of a fire alarm.

KNOCK KNOCK… 👀 We hope this unemployment packet finds @JamaalBowmanNY well. Bowman knows the alarms in the Capitol work, but maybe he can use that experience to gain new employment as a fire inspector. Dream big & good riddance! pic.twitter.com/gVOrK3i38Y — NRCC (@NRCC) June 26, 2024

RCC rapid response director Macy Gardner said in a statement, “Despite Hakeem Jeffries being all in to help Jamaal Bowman, last night’s 17-point blowout election loss should be a serious red flag for extreme House Democrats and their lurch toward Antisemitism and defunding the police.”

Gardner added, “While a new career as a firefighter might not be in the cards for Bowman, an unemployment application is — we wish him all the best of luck and good riddance.”

