Allure of ’60-’90s Black Music Draws 30 and Under Hispanic Crowds to ‘Night of the Blaxican’: Malik ‘Memo’ Williams’ Brainchild | WATCH

A Cultural Tribute to Funk and Soul
'Night of the Blaxican' Draws Hispanic Fans to '60-'90s Black Music // The Delfonics at Night of the Blaxican - via Instagram
The Delfonics at Night of the Blaxican poster – via Instagram

*What began as a small gathering at a Zumba studio in South Central Los Angeles has transformed into a cultural phenomenon known as the “Night of the Blaxican.”

Malik “Memo” Williams, the brainchild behind this monthly celebration, sought to create a space where young people, particularly those of mixed heritage (Black and Mexican) like himself, could celebrate the sounds of funk and soul without the watchful eyes of an older crowd. What started with only a few locals quickly became a major event attracting thousands, according to a report in the LA Times.

“We didn’t even think it was going to pack out like that. It was crazy,” Williams reflected on the initial event that occurred in 2016, featuring crates of funk records and inherited turntables.

As smooth sounds of classic soul resonated through the neighborhood, more than 300 attendees formed a line outside the venue, signaling a burgeoning appetite for this unique form of social gathering.

Since those early days, the Night of the Blaxican has morphed into a vibrant celebration of oldies culture, drawing upwards of 3,000 attendees each month to various locations around the Los Angeles area. From Thunder Studios in Long Beach to the Canyon in Montclair, the extravagant parties showcase live performances by iconic bands like the Delfonics and the Dazz Band, complemented by local vendors and carnival rides.

'Night of the Blaxican' Draws Hispanic Fans to '60-'90s Black Music // Malik 'Memo' Williams - via Instagram
The Blaxican: Malik ‘Memo’ Williams – via Instagram

Williams’ upbringing played a vital role in fostering his passion for the oldies genre. Growing up with a DJ father, he developed a deep affinity for the smooth sounds of the ’60s and ’70s. However, every time he attended an oldies-themed event, he often found himself as the youngest among an older audience.

This realization ignited his desire to create a space where young people could enjoy and connect with these genres, ultimately leading to the conception of his party.

In an era where cultural nostalgia remains alive and well, younger generations are revisiting and reinterpreting classic styles—be it through fashion or music.

The Night of the Blaxican embodies this revival, showcasing a commingling of younger audiences who yearn for a communal experience linked to the sounds and culture of their predecessors.

For attendees, the term “oldies” encompasses a broad spectrum of musical history, bridging everything from ’60s Motown to ’90s R&B.

As the most recent installment of the Night of the Blaxican approached in August, excitement hung in the air as a long line wrapped around the Pico Rivera Sports Arena. The mix of attendees blended effortlessly, adorned in Raiders gear and traditional pachuco hats, embodying the rich tapestry of L.A. culture.

The overwhelming presence of individuals under the age of 30 illustrates how this event succeeds in connecting people who resonate with the timeless heritage of funk and soul—a unifying feeling where everyone can reflect on the past while enjoying the present.

The Times’s De Los article spotlighted first-time attendee Eric Talardo eagerly entering the venue, reminiscing about his late grandparents who had passed on their love for oldies music to him.

“The music that they used to listen to back in the day is just peaceful. It’s way different than the music we have now. I feel like it’s really aggressive these days,” he noted, highlighting the cozy, nostalgic atmosphere of the event.

Many young attendees have found a sense of family at the Night of the Blaxican. Frequent guests Marley Chavez and Alexandra Rodriguez expressed joy in discovering a community that reflects their love for vintage music.

“It feels like family here. It’s just a very much a ‘just come, shut up and dance’ vibe,” Chavez stated.

With the party in full swing, the infectious rhythm of classics filled the air as attendees swayed, danced, and raised their drinks in unity.

For Malik Williams, these gatherings are more than just parties; they serve as a cultural tribute to the past while ensuring that the legacy of the lowriders and the oldies genre remains alive.

“We have to keep the culture alive because if we don’t, nobody will remember it,” he asserted.

As the community continues to gather in appreciation of their roots, the Night of the Blaxican exemplifies how music can transcend generations, creating a joyful atmosphere of nostalgia that binds people together.

The Delfonics at Night of the Blaxican - via Instagram
The Delfonics at Night of the Blaxican – via Instagram

The next installment will take place tomorrow, November 24 at the Montclair Mall, promising another night of unforgettable memories steeped in the rich sounds of the oldies.

