Nicki Minaj Announces Second Leg of Record-Breaking Pink Friday 2 World Tour

*Nicki Minaj has announced the second leg of her record breaking The Pink Friday 2 World Tour.
According to the press release, the newly added North America leg will see the Queen of Hip Hop hit 22 additional shows, including new performances in Los Angeles, Miami, St. Louis and more; along with the return to Dallas, Las Vegas and Washington, D.C. For the finale of the tour, Nicki will make her return to her hometown Queens, New York.
Per the release, Nicki Minaj Presents: Pink Friday 2 World Tour holds the record for highest grossing rap tour by a woman and top-10 highest grossing rap tour by any rapper of all time.
North American tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale on Wednesday, May 29. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale on Friday, May 31 at 9am local time at NickiMinajOfficial.com.
For presale details visit www.citientertainment.com. Tickets for all other shows are available at NickiMinajOfficial.com.
VIP: The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans. For more information, visit vipnation.com.
PINK FRIDAY 2 WORLD TOUR DATES:
Tue May 28 – London, UK – The O2
Wed May 29 – Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro
Thu May 30 – Manchester, UK – Co-Op Live
Sat Jun 01 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
Sun Jun 02 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
Mon Jun 03 – Manchester, UK – Co-Op Live
Wed Jun 05 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
Fri Jun 07 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes Benz Arena
Sat Jun 08 – Warsaw, Poland – Orange Warsaw Festival*^
Sun Jun 09 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
Tue Jun 11 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
Wed Jun 12 – Stockholm, Sweden – Tele2 Arena
Thu Jun 27 – Portimao, Portugal – Afronation Portugal*^
Fri Jun 28 – Rabat, Morocco – Mawazine*^
Wed Jul 03 – Milan, Italy – Fiera Milano Live^
Fri Jul 05 – Vienna, Austria – Rolling Loud Europe*
Sat Jul 06 – Dublin, Ireland – Malahide Castle and Gardens
Sun Jul 07 – Bucharest, Romania – SAGA Festival*^
Fri Jul 12 – London, UK – Wireless Festival*
Sat Jul 13 – Frauenfeld, Switzerland – Openair Frauenfeld*
Sun Jul 14 – Liege, Belgium – Les Ardentes*
Wed Sep 4 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center – JUST ADDED
Fri Sep 6 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena – JUST ADDED
Sat Sep 7 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden – JUST ADDED
Mon Sep 9 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena – JUST ADDED
Thu Sep 12 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center – JUST ADDED
Fri Sep 13 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse – JUST ADDED
Sun Sep 15 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at the BJCC – JUST ADDED
Tue Sep 17 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center – JUST ADDED
Wed Sep 18 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center – JUST ADDED
Sat Sep 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena – JUST ADDED
Sun Sep 22 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum – JUST ADDED
Mon Sep 23 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center – JUST ADDED
Thu Sep 26 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena – JUST ADDED
Sat Sep 28 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena – JUST ADDED
Tue Oct 1 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center – JUST ADDED
Wed Oct 2 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center – JUST ADDED
Fri Oct 4 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Coliseum – JUST ADDED
Sat Oct 5 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena – JUST ADDED
Sun Oct 6 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center – JUST ADDED
Tue Oct 8 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena – JUST ADDED
Wed Oct 9 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena – JUST ADDED
Fri Oct 11 – Queens, NY – UBS Arena – JUST ADDED
*Festival Performance
^Not A Live Nation Date
