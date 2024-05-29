Nicki Minaj Announces Second Leg of Record-Breaking Pink Friday 2 World Tour

*Nicki Minaj has announced the second leg of her record breaking The Pink Friday 2 World Tour.

According to the press release, the newly added North America leg will see the Queen of Hip Hop hit 22 additional shows, including new performances in Los Angeles, Miami, St. Louis and more; along with the return to Dallas, Las Vegas and Washington, D.C. For the finale of the tour, Nicki will make her return to her hometown Queens, New York.

Per the release, Nicki Minaj Presents: Pink Friday 2 World Tour holds the record for highest grossing rap tour by a woman and top-10 highest grossing rap tour by any rapper of all time.

North American tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale on Wednesday, May 29. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale on Friday, May 31 at 9am local time at NickiMinajOfficial.com.

For presale details visit www.citientertainment.com. Tickets for all other shows are available at NickiMinajOfficial.com.

VIP: The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

PINK FRIDAY 2 WORLD TOUR DATES:

Tue May 28 – London, UK – The O2

Wed May 29 – Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro

Thu May 30 – Manchester, UK – Co-Op Live

Sat Jun 01 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Sun Jun 02 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Mon Jun 03 – Manchester, UK – Co-Op Live

Wed Jun 05 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

Fri Jun 07 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes Benz Arena

Sat Jun 08 – Warsaw, Poland – Orange Warsaw Festival*^

Sun Jun 09 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Tue Jun 11 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

Wed Jun 12 – Stockholm, Sweden – Tele2 Arena

Thu Jun 27 – Portimao, Portugal – Afronation Portugal*^

Fri Jun 28 – Rabat, Morocco – Mawazine*^

Wed Jul 03 – Milan, Italy – Fiera Milano Live^

Fri Jul 05 – Vienna, Austria – Rolling Loud Europe*

Sat Jul 06 – Dublin, Ireland – Malahide Castle and Gardens

Sun Jul 07 – Bucharest, Romania – SAGA Festival*^

Fri Jul 12 – London, UK – Wireless Festival*

Sat Jul 13 – Frauenfeld, Switzerland – Openair Frauenfeld*

Sun Jul 14 – Liege, Belgium – Les Ardentes*

Wed Sep 4 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center – JUST ADDED

Fri Sep 6 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena – JUST ADDED

Sat Sep 7 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden – JUST ADDED

Mon Sep 9 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena – JUST ADDED

Thu Sep 12 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center – JUST ADDED

Fri Sep 13 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse – JUST ADDED

Sun Sep 15 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at the BJCC – JUST ADDED

Tue Sep 17 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center – JUST ADDED

Wed Sep 18 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center – JUST ADDED

Sat Sep 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena – JUST ADDED

Sun Sep 22 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum – JUST ADDED

Mon Sep 23 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center – JUST ADDED

Thu Sep 26 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena – JUST ADDED

Sat Sep 28 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena – JUST ADDED

Tue Oct 1 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center – JUST ADDED

Wed Oct 2 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center – JUST ADDED

Fri Oct 4 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Coliseum – JUST ADDED

Sat Oct 5 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena – JUST ADDED

Sun Oct 6 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center – JUST ADDED

Tue Oct 8 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena – JUST ADDED

Wed Oct 9 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena – JUST ADDED

Fri Oct 11 – Queens, NY – UBS Arena – JUST ADDED

*Festival Performance

^Not A Live Nation Date

