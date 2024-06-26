Wednesday, June 26, 2024
Nia Long Reflects on Pre-Motherhood Savings: ‘It Allowed Me to Send My Son to NYU’
By Ny MaGee
Nia Long at The Banker premiere
Nia Long / Getty

*Actress Nia Long shared her journey to motherhood during a panel discussion at the 2024 American Black Film Festival and how prudent financial savings enabled her to fund her eldest son’s college education without relying on loans.

Afrotech reports that Ally Financial hosted the panel “Money and Mindfulness: A Conversation with Nia Long,” where the Hollywood icon explained that she started saving for her children before becoming a mother.

“One of the things is [that] I started saving for my children before I became a mother,” she shared. “I took $3,000 and I just put [it] in this account. I was like, ‘I’m never touching that.’ And it allowed me to get my son through NYU without any student loans.”

Long’s eldest son, Dorsey, recently graduated from New York University.

“I’m so proud,” Long added. “It makes me cry because we did it. Yes, we did it. And it was a plan.”

Nia Long at The Banker premiere
Nia Long at the premiere of Apple TV+ ‘The Banker’

She continued, “And if you put that plan into action and you just don’t waver from your ultimate goal, God will show you the way to get there. I can’t even explain it any other way. You just have to trust the process.”

Per Afrotech, Dorsey earned a bachelor’s degree and plans to attend law school next.

“So in four years, anybody in here looking for a young lawyer [or] attorney, he’s going to be a good one,” Long said. 

“He needs a job to pay me back. If he’s anything like me, he has a spirit of abundance… a little bit too much because he’s still in my pocket. I just called him on my way here,” she added. “I got a bill for his electric bill. I said, ‘Massai, really?’ And see, this is the thing, you can’t spoil them too much because part of what made me do what I’ve done is the hustle. You’ve got to draw the line where you don’t tamper with the hustle because in that hustle is that little bit of gangster that makes us make a difference.”

We reported earlier that while at ABFF this month, Long said she was “scared to death” to portray Katherine Jackson in the forthcoming Michael Jackson biopic “Michael.”

Lionsgate and Universal Pictures International have slated the worldwide release for April 18th, 2025. Jackson’s nephew Jaafar Jackson, the son of Jermaine Jackson and Alejandra Genevieve Oaziaza, is set to star as the late King of Pop. Jaafar will make his acting debut in the film.

“I’m playing Katherine Jackson. I was scared to death, Long said during Ally’s panel on June 13 in Miami at the 2024 American Black Film Festival, Vibe reports.

She added, “I was so scared. But, I knew that God put me in that …gave me that opportunity because he thought I was ready, right? Because think about her journey and what she’s been through being Michael Jackson‘s mother. And I started to think about it and I was like ‘Wow, we do have things in common.’”

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Nia Long Opens Up About Portraying Katherine Jackson in ‘Michael’ Biopic: ‘I Was Terrified’

