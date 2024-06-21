Thursday, June 20, 2024
Next on Netflix: Animation!
By Olivia T.
This month, Netflix got animated previewing an exciting lineup of animated films and series coming in the next year.

Netflix has become a go-to destination for animation with more than 130M households watching a variety of animation every month. Here’s what fans can look forward to with new films and series, and returning favorites:

Adult series from action with Arcane, Twilight of the Godsand Terminator Zero, to comedy with Exploding Kittens and the final season of Big Mouth.

Following the success of all-audience hits like The Sea Beast and Leo, come new films including The Imaginary, Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie, Spellbound, That Christmas, Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, The Twits, K-Pop: Demon Hunters, Plankton: The Movie, Pookoo; and series like Motel Transylvania and Jurassic World: Chaos Theory.

Preschool shows featuring little ones’ favorite friends with CoComelon, CoComelon Lane, and Gabby’s Dollhouse, which collectively amassed more than 650M views last year.

Anime series Tokyo Override and Leviathan, and films Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos The Movie and My Oni Girl. Anime fandom continues to grow at Netflix where programming topped more than one billion views in 2023.

