New York City to Honor R&B Legend Angela Bofill with Memorial at Lincoln Center + GoFundMe Campaign Set Up

*The timeless melodies of Angela Bofill, an R&B luminary known for her soulful hits such as “This Time I’ll Be Sweeter,” “I Try,” “I’m On Your Side,” and “Tonight I Give In,” will echo through Lincoln Center’s Rose Hall in Manhattan next month, August.

The late vocalist and songwriter, who passed away at the age of 70 on Thursday, June 13 will be honored in a grand memorial service that aims to highlight her remarkable contributions to music and her lasting impact on fans worldwide.

To support the costs associated with the memorial, the Estate of Angela Bofill has launched a GoFundMe campaign, which can be found HERE. The service seeks the support of her dedicated fan base and the broader music community to ensure a fitting tribute for the legendary singer.

Angela Bofill’s legacy began in Brooklyn, NY, where she was born to Cuban and Puerto Rican parents on May 2, 1954, and flourished as she was raised in the Bronx. Her breakthrough album, “Angie” (1978), introduced her powerful vocals and unique blend of R&B, jazz, and Latin sounds with timeless tracks like “This Time I’ll Be Sweeter” and “Under the Moon and Over the Sky.” The follow-up album, “Angel of The Night” (1979), solidified her status with hits such as the title track and “I Try.”

Bofill’s successful trajectory continued with her third album, “Something About You” (1981), which featured “Holdin’ Out for Love” and the dance hit “Too Tough.” The latter became her first Top 5 R&B success, marking four weeks in the #2 spot on the Dance chart. Her top 20 hits such as “Tonight I Give In” and “I’m On Your Side” further exemplified her ability to resonate deeply with the African American and Afro-Latin communities.

Despite facing health challenges later in life, including two strokes that affected her ability to sing, Angela Bofill’s resilience shone through. With the support of her long-time manager Rich Engel, she made her return to the stage in 2006 through the benefit concert, “The Angela Bofill Experience.” This event, aimed at covering her hospital bills, saw her recounting her life story while artists like Maysa Leak, Phil Perry, and Melba Moore performed her iconic songs.

In addition to her ongoing appreciation from the music industry, which included assistance from the Rhythm and Blues Foundation, Bofill’s legacy was further cemented with a profile on the TVOne documentary series, “Unsung,” in 2012 and her induction into the Women Songwriters Hall of Fame the following year.

Angela’s daughter, Shauna Bofill-Portuguez, eloquently expressed the sentiments shared by her mother’s innumerable fans: “She loved every one of her fans and was always reading letters and kind notes from those who adorned and continued to support her wonderful legacy in music.”

As preparations for her memorial service continue, those wishing to contribute can find further information by contacting Angelo Ellerbee at Double XXposure Public Relations via [email protected]. This occasion promises to be a profound celebration of Angela Bofill’s enduring musical legacy and the indelible mark she left on her fans and the world.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM:Shirley (‘Steve Harvey Morning Show’) Strawberry’s No-good Husband (‘Nesto’ Williams) Now Facing RICO Charges | WATCH