New Season of ‘Big Freedia Means Business’ Debuts This Fall, Freedia Makes Major Music Announcement | Watch

According to the news release, special guests this season include Macy Gray, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Tamar Braxton, Billy Porter, and Cimafunk.

The new season of Big Freedia Means Business premieres October 2 at 8:30pm ET on Fuse and Fuse+ in the U.S. Co-produced with the Emmy award-winning team at World of Wonder, with both World of Wonder and Fuse sharing international streaming rights, the series will stream internationally on World of Wonder’s WOW Presents Plus and Fuse Media’s Shades of Black FAST channel day-and-date with the Fuse U.S premiere. The series will premiere on WOW Presents Plus in the US in 2025, per the news release.

Here’s the Season 2 synopsis: Freedia and her business team go all in on thriving ventures like Royal Bud, Shade Sunglasses and the Big Freedia Hotel, while she has her eyes set on conquering new genres in the entertainment industry. Her hustle is off the charts even when a business venture is off the rails. Freedia pulls back the curtains on what it takes to run multiple booming businesses, including some that need more attention. On top of managing her budding empire, Freedia is also putting in the work on a gospel album and reveals plans to write a children’s book.

Get into the FIRST LOOK at the new season via the clip below.

