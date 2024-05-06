New Lifetime Documentary to Explore Life and Death of Nicole Brown Simpson | Watch Trailer

*Lifetime has unveiled the trailer for a riveting two-night documentary event titled “The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson,” set to debut in June.

Timed to coincide with the 30th anniversary of her tragic passing, the documentary promises an explosive exploration of Nicole’s life and untimely demise. Viewers can anticipate exclusive home videos, insightful interviews, and previously undisclosed details shedding new light on this enduringly haunting case.

Per the network’s news release, “the documentary provides an opportunity for Nicole’s own narrative and voice to be heard during one of the most notorious crimes and trials in history. The project features 50 participants, including those who knew Nicole the best – her friends and family – to shed new light on her life and tragic death. With unprecedented access to exclusive home videos and interviews, the documentary will reveal shocking new details in the tragic story.”

The description continues, “Nicole Brown Simpson’s murder and O.J.’s proclaimed innocence have been the subject of scrutiny for years, but the story has always been missing one key side…Nicole’s. Now, on the eve of the 30th anniversary of her death, Nicole’s story will finally be told as her three sisters – Denise, Dominique, and Tanya – and her closest friends come forward for the first time to share her truth.”

“What happened to our sister Nicole should never have happened to her or to any other woman,” said the Brown Sisters. “Her life was stolen from her and while her abuser is finally gone, it doesn’t take away the anguish we feel or the pain of her children who lost their mother. We hope that by sharing Nicole’s story, it will help others recognize the signs and get the help they need and her legacy will continue to live on.”

Produced by Bunim/Murray Productions, “The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson” will debut across two nights on June 1 and June 2 at 8pm ET/PT, only on Lifetime.

Watch the trailer below.

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: New Nicole Brown Simpson Movie Suggests She Was Murdered by Notorious Serial Killer [WATCH]