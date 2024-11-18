Netflix Reports 60 Million Households Tuned in for Paul-Tyson Fight

*Friday night’s fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul drew massive global attention.

According to ESPN, Netflix reported that 60 million households watched the event live, with peak viewership hitting 65 million concurrent streams. The match, held at AT&T Stadium in Texas, saw 27-year-old Paul defeat 58-year-old Tyson by unanimous decision.

The co-main event also garnered significant interest, with 50 million households tuning in to see Katie Taylor retain her women’s lightweight championship against Amanda Serrano. Netflix said additional viewership data is expected soon, as the streamer serves 280 million subscribers worldwide.

“The boxing mega-event dominated social media, shattered records and even had our buffering systems on the ropes,” Netflix said Saturday.

“This is one of those situations when you lost but still won,” Tyson wrote on social media after the fight. “I’m grateful for last night. No regrets to get in ring one last time. I almost died in June. Had 8 blood transfusions. Lost half my blood and 25lbs in hospital and had to fight to get healthy to fight so I won.”

The champ added, “To have my children see me stand toe to toe and finish 8 rounds with a talented fighter half my age in front of a packed Dallas Cowboy stadium is an experience that no man has the right to ask for. Thank you.”

After the event, Paul thanked Tyson for agreeing to face off with him in the ring.

“Thank you to every fighter on the card last night, thank u Netflix, thank u Jerry Jones, thank u to my MVP team, thank u to the legend Mike Tyson for giving me a chance to share the ring with him, thank u to my family and close circle of friends..and above all, thank you God,” he wrote.

