Nene Leakes Headlines New Lifetime Series ‘Outrageous Love’

*Nene Leakes is set to headline a new Lifetime series titled “Outrageous Love with Nene Leakes.”

Per the network’s press release: “Outrageous Love with NeNe Leakes captures the trials, triumphs, and tribulations of real couples. The new series showcases wild clips of real people caught up in love as NeNe reacts and gives her personal insight alongside the action. Outrageous Love with NeNe Leakes is produced by Anomaly Entertainment for Lifetime. NeNe Leakes, Matthew Kelly, Michael Sorensen, and Karen Infantino serve as executive producers. Amy Savitsky and Nicole Vogel executive produce for Lifetime.”

“I am thrilled to bring my perspective to Outrageous Love,” Leakes shared, WBLS reports. “Relationships are complex, and I’m excited to share the wisdom I’ve gained over the years.”

Leakes serves as executive producer for the series along with Matthew Kelly, Michael Sorensen, and Karen Infantino. Amy Savitsky and Nicole Vogel executive produce for Lifetime.

“Working behind the scenes as an executive producer is an exciting challenge,” Leakes states. “I love being involved in the creative process from start to finish.”

“Outrageous Love with Nene Leakes” premieres July 1st at 10 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

Meanwhile, we reported earlier that Leakes is not in talks to return to the reality series that made her famous, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

“Sources connected to the show tell TMZ … NeNe isn’t in any talks to join the upcoming season 16 — and, in fact, we’re told producers haven’t even reached out to her to have any conversations about the possibility,” the outlet writes.

Leakes is an “RHOA” OG, appearing on the series from Seasons 1 to 7 and returning for 10 to 12 before departing the show in 2020. She filed a discrimination lawsuit in 2022 against series producer Andy Cohen, NBCUniversal, Bravo, and production companies True Entertainment and Truly Original, alleging they fostered a racist and hostile work environment, per Page Six.

Leakes ultimately dropped the lawsuit “without prejudice,” meaning she could revisit the case later.

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: NeNe Leakes Not in Talks to Return to RHOA