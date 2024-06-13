NeNe Leakes’ Ex-Landlord Moves to Garnish Bank Account Over Five-Figure Debt

*NeNe Leakes‘ former landlord is pursuing legal action to collect a $25,000 judgment.

We reported earlier … Leakes is was sued by a cosmpany called MPG-Sugarloaf for back rent on her now-closed Swagg Boutique in Atlanta. However, the reality star claims she is not responsible for the outstanding payments as her late husband, Gregg Leakes, signed the lease.

Gregg died in 2021 at age 66 following a battle with cancer. Swagg Boutique shut down in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

When the Shade Room reported on the lawsuit against NeNe, the reality tv star noted in the comments that Gregg handled the Swagg Boutique rent. She wrote, “Gregg signed the lease, not me! He ain’t here.”

The lawsuit was filed in Fulton County, GA. in August 2023, MadameNoire reports. The plaintiff claims Leakes owes $22,900 in back rent for retail space she leased at the Sugarloaf Mills shopping center for her clothing store.

Leakes signed the lease contract in 2017, and four years later, she extended it for another year in 2021, according to the lawsuit. At some point, she defaulted on payments.

Here’s more from In Touch:

Despite the landlord claiming NeNe was served with the legal paperwork at her $1 million Atlanta condo, the reality star failed to respond to the claims in court.

As a result, in November 2023, the judge granted a default judgment. He awarded the landlord the $22k in unpaid rent — with interest — for a grand total of $25,631. NeNe, was made her last appearance on RHOA in season 12 in 2020, has had a rough couple of years.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, after MPG-Sugarloaf was awarded the five-figure sum, the company is now attempting to garnish the bank account of the ‘RHOA’ alum over the debt.

MPG-Sugarloaf sent a summons to Truist Bank to inform them of NeNe’s debt. Per In Touch, the legal docs instructed the bank “to immediately hold all money, including wages, and other property, except what is known to be exempt, including property in safe deposit boxes or similar property that you hold, belonging to the Defendant named above beginning on the day of service of this summons and including the next five days.”

