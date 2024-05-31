National Geographic and Hulu Explore Jonestown Massacre in New Docuseries | Watch Trailer

*National Geographic and Hulu explore the Jonestown massacre in the new docuseries, “CULT MASSACRE: ONE DAY IN JONESTOWN,” premiering this summer.

According to the news release: “This series chronicles harrowing moments leading up to the tragic events in 1978 that left 918 dead, using first-person accounts and newly digitized and never-before-seen footage.”

The upcoming three-part series marks the third installment of the Emmy Award-winning, critically acclaimed franchise “ONE DAY IN AMERICA.”

The docuseries “tells the story of an idealistic religious organization led by the infamous Jim Jones, who set out to establish a utopian community in Guyana. What began as a peaceful movement seeking social justice ultimately spiraled into a mass casualty that left 918 dead. Told by survivors and eyewitnesses, along with rare footage and rare recordings of Jones, the powerful series takes an immersive look into the final harrowing hours leading up to one of America’s darkest chapters,” per the release.

The series includes first-person accounts from former Peoples Temple members, and Jim Jones’ son, Stephan Jones.

Below is a breakdown of each episode, which focuses on the hours that led up to the shocking events of Nov. 18, 1978:

THE PROMISED LAND

In the tumultuous 1970s America, Jim Jones is a charismatic church leader, preaching social justice to his growing, diverse congregation. To escape the inequities of the U.S., he sets up Jonestown, a utopian commune in the Guyanese jungle, but shocking rumors of abuse make their way to California’s Rep. Ryan and reporters. Within 24 hours of visiting, they discover their presence is unwelcome.

HOW VERY MUCH I’VE LOVED YOU

Tensions in Jonestown are at an all-time high after a knife-wielding Temple member attacks Rep. Ryan. Fearing more violence, the congressman and his group hurry out of Jonestown as quickly as possible. Some Temple members come forward to leave with the visitors, desperate for safe passage out of the remote commune. As the group attempts to leave, Jim Jones has other sinister plans.

PARADISE LOST

Shocking news of the mass murder-suicide in Jonestown reaches the U.S. The White House dispatches the Special Forces to stop the unfolding crisis and locate Jim Jones. Upon arrival, a scene of unimaginable horror confronts them, but hundreds of Jonestown residents are missing, prompting a desperate search for survivors who may have fled into the jungle.

“CULT MASSACRE: ONE DAY IN JONESTOWN” will premiere June 17 on Hulu and will air on National Geographic on Aug. 14.

*press release

