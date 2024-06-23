Sunday, June 23, 2024
Ms. Pat Put’s ‘Hater’ Label On Big Tigger – He’s the Reason She Was ‘Quired’ from V-103 Radio in the ATL | WATCH
By Chris Richburg
Ms. Pat / Photo: Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images
Ms. Pat / Photo: Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images

*If you think Ms. Pat and Big Tigger will reunite to work beyond their time at Atlanta’s V-103, don’t hold your breath. To hear the funny woman tell it, Tigger was anything but a joy to be around during their radio days.

Citing a recent appearance on “The Breakfast Club,” IceCreamConvos detailed Ms. Pat’s dismissal from V-103. The entertainer co-hosted the station’s “Big Tigger Morning Show” with Tigger and new “Real Housewives of Atlanta” fixture Shamea Morton for two years prior to her termination.

Although she confessed that her hectic schedule often caused her to be absent from the morning show, that didn’t prevent Ms. Pat from labeling her former radio mate a “hater.”

Elaborating, Ms. Pat stated she was planning to leave the morning show in August, with expectations of Shamea’s contract being renewed.

That scenario ultimately fell through when the “Ms. Pat Show” star abruptly got “Quired” (fired before she was able to quit).

 

A post shared by The Breakfast Club (@breakfastclubam)

“But, that’s what happens when you work with a hater,” Ms. Pat told “The Breakfast Club” as she revealed who she was talking about.

“You know who the hater is…Tigger,” she added. “He is the biggest damn hater. I mean…You had a good show and you messed it up because of your ego.”

Ego wasn’t the only issue Ms. Pat had with Big Tigger. According to the comedian/actor, jealousy was also present in her working relationship with the former “Rap City” host.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: She Back! BET+ Confirms ‘The Ms. Pat Show’ S2 Comeback on May 23 – Renews ‘Ms. Pat Settles It’ | VIDEOs

(L to R) Shamea Morton, Big Tigger, Ms. Pat / Photo: Ice Cream Conversations
(L to R) Shamea Morton, Big Tigger, Ms. Pat / Photo: Ice Cream Conversations

