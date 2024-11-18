MSNBC’s Morning Joe Sparks Outrage with Trump Meeting at Mar-a-Lago: Insiders Call it ‘Cowardice’ | WATCH

*The political landscape is heating up, and MSNBC‘s “Morning Joe” co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski have found themselves at the center of controversy after announcing their recent meeting with President-elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

The meeting, over the weekend, has raised eyebrows among both viewers and colleagues alike and has triggered outrage from MSNBC staffers who claim the hosts are betraying their audience and the network’s liberal values.

Staff reactions have ranged from disappointment to outright disdain, with one MSNBC employee criticizing Scarborough and Brzezinski for displaying “cowardice” by engaging with Trump. This sentiment reflects a growing discontent among some MSNBC insiders, who feel that their morning stars are acting opportunistically rather than adhering to journalistic integrity.

“Cowardice,” one MSNBC employee reacted to Fox News Digital. “Doing exactly what [anti-Trump historian] Tim Snyder warns on our air not to do: obey in advance. It’s disgusting but frankly unsurprising.”

As the backlash intensified, prominent MSNBC contributors voiced their objections on social media. For instance, Jennifer Rubin called the situation “disgusting” on Bluesky, while host Katie Phang warned that “normalizing Trump is a bad idea. Period.” This discontent from within the network raises questions about the future of MSNBC, with some employees suggesting that the fallout from the meeting could lead to calls for a boycott from liberal viewers who feel betrayed.

“F— Joe & Mika. F— Morning Joe. And f— MSNBC if they keep them on the f—ing air,” popular liberal X user “JoJofromJerz” posted.

Scarborough and Brzezinski defended their decision to meet with Trump, explaining their goal was to express their concerns about his rhetoric and actions while seeking to restart communication.

“We have been as clear as we know how in expressing our deep concerns about President Trump’s actions,” Brzezinski stated, emphasizing that it’s time for a different approach amidst political fragmentation.

While some insiders defended the meeting, arguing that it was an opportunity to challenge Trump directly on pressing issues, others remained skeptical.

“This feels serious,” expressed one source, indicating that the backlash isn’t something to be taken lightly.

Trump characterized the meeting as “extremely cordial,” claiming discussions covered a broad range of topics and praised the hosts for wanting open communication, a point that Scarborough echoed on air.

“We’re not here to defend or normalize Donald Trump,” Scarborough asserted, attempting to clarify the intent behind the meeting.

As the dust settles on this high-profile clash between personal beliefs and professional duties, it remains to be seen how this will affect MSNBC’s viewership and the overall credibility of its programming moving forward.

JOE & MIKA MADE ‘PERSONAL’ VISIT TO TRUMP: After the MSNBC hosts visited President-elect Trump at Mar-a-Lago, #TheView co-hosts discuss. pic.twitter.com/rwHqhYTvat — The View (@TheView) November 18, 2024

