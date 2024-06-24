Missy Elliott Talks Battle with Graves’ Disease and Upcoming Tour

*In a new interview with PEOPLE, Missy Elliott said she is “super excited” about her upcoming tour.

“It’s full days, then I go home, and the work continues. But I feel good,” she shared. “I’m super excited.”

As we reported earlier, Missy Elliot is hitting the road this summer with Busta Rhymes, Ciara, and Timbaland. Her debut headline tour, OUT OF THIS WORLD — The Missy Elliott Experience, kicks off a 24-city run on July 4 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, making stops across North America in Los Angeles, Atlanta, Brooklyn, and more before wrapping up in Rosemont at Allstate Arena on August 22.

“Ciara had been asking me and asking me,” Elliott told PEOPLE about touring together. “I’d be like, ‘Okay,’ but then I’d always find myself in the studio doing something else.”

The outing comes after Elliot spent several years out of the spotlight amid her difficult battle with Graves’ disease and depression.

“Listen, every morning my regimen is I get up, wash my face, brush my teeth and walk,” she explained to PEOPLE. “I say my prayers as I’m walking, and then all of these ideas start coming to mind. I’ll call everybody like, ‘I want to swing from this,’ and they’re like, ‘Do you know how much that costs?’ ” Missy revealed about her tour production plans.

“Every day I wake, I’m blessed to be here and in good health,” she added.

“I’m feeling so much better now,” said the hip-hop artist, who manages her Graves’ disease with medication, per PEOPLE.

“That was a run. Every now and then you get a little ache in the leg or the knee, but outside of that, I feel good,” Elliot said.

Tickets for Missy’s tour are on sale now at Missy-Elliott.com.

OUT OF THIS WORLD — THE MISSY ELLIOTT EXPERIENCE TOUR 2024 DATES:

Thursday, July 4 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena

Saturday, July 6 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena

Tuesday, July 9 — Oakland, CA — Oakland Arena

Thursday, July 11 — Los Angeles, CA — Crypto.com Arena

Saturday, July 13 — Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena

Tuesday, July 16 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena

Thursday, July 18 — Austin, TX — Moody Center

Saturday, July 20 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center

Sunday, July 21 — Fort Worth, TX — Dickies Arena

Wednesday, July 24 — Tampa, FL — Amalie Arena

Thursday, July 25 — Sunrise, FL — Amerant Bank Arena

Saturday, July 27 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena

Thursday, August 1 — Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena

Friday, August 2 — Hampton, VA — Hampton Coliseum

Saturday, August 3 — Belmont Park, NY — UBS Arena

Monday, August 5 — Philadelphia, PA — Wells Fargo Center

Thursday, August 8 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena

Friday, August 9 — Newark, NJ — Prudential Center

Saturday, August 10 — Boston, MA — TD Garden

Monday, August 12 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center

Thursday, August 15 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena

Saturday, August 17 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre

Monday, August 19 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena

Thursday, August 22 — Rosemont, IL — Allstate Arena

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Missy Elliott Joins Pharrell Williams’ Untitled Musical Project