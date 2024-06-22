Saturday, June 22, 2024
Miss Universe Jamaica Pageant Rules Put No Age Limit on Contestants … 2-Fifty+ Women Enter | Pics-Look!
By Chris Richburg
Miss Universe Jamaica welcomes two contestants over age 50 / Dr. Sandra Swaby, age 51 - Elaine Landy, age 59 ... via X/Twitter
Dr. Sandra Swaby, age 51 – Elaine Landy, age 59 … Jamaica Observer via X/Twitter

*Beauty pageants have long been associated with youthful contestants highlighting their talents. With the Miss Universe Jamaica Beauty, Fashion, and Wellness Pageant, things are noticeably changing with two of its contestants bringing a mature vibe to the annual event. The Jamaica Observer notes the current standard for the pageant requires contestants to be at least 18 years of age to enter and no maximum age to compete.

For 51-year-old Dr. Sandra Swaby and Elaine Landy, a 59-year-old health and wellness coach, the Miss Universe Jamaica pageant marks a certified high point, with an overload of support for their respective quest for the crown.

“My motivation for entering the pageant is simply to inspire women my age to step outside of their comfort zone to do something they have never thought they would ever do. And also, I wanted to bring out the element of self-love and self-care,” Swaby, a cosmetic surgeon, told the Observer.

The moment is especially pleasing for the doctor, who is entering a pageant for the first time and has her 19-year-old daughter supporting her decision to try out pageants.

“I am looking forward to becoming more of me, a more confident, knowledgeable person, and becoming more self-aware. My daughter is very excited about me entering and she is also very supportive,” Swaby shared.

News of its no-limit age maximum comes as a new Miss Universe Jamaica is on the verge of being crowned.

The pageant, which will feature 34 contestants, is set to take place July 6 at the AC Hotel Kingston, Jamaica.

For Landy, her decision to enter the pageant comes with inspiration to show others her age that they can accomplish anything they put their mind to.

“I wanted women and men to know you always have a second chance to rewrite your story. A lot of women and men, when they reach our age, feel that life is over, they have their grandchildren, gain weight, and they don’t want to do anything,” the grandmother explained to the Observer.

Like Swaby, Landy is collecting support aplenty from family and friends who have been behind her since she opted to enter the pageant.

“My daughter is just as supportive as my husband,” Landy confessed. When I made a post on social media she shared it and kept reposting it. I’m just having a lot of fun and I am looking forward to the next chapter, exploring new things, and I know that a lot of doors are gonna open from this.”

