Middle Schooler (Eniola Shokunbi) Receives $11.5M to Expand Virus-Filtering Air System in Classrooms | VIDEO

*Middle schooler Eniola Shokunbi is making headlines with her innovative virus-filtering classroom air system. AfroTech reports that Shokunbi, a student at Commodore MacDonough STEM Academy in Middletown, CT, collaborated with classmates to develop an air filter system to reduce COVID-19 and cold viruses in classrooms.

“The air goes through all the sides,” Shokunbi explained to NBC Connecticut. “And it comes out of the top, so it filters in and out.”

Her device consists of a box fan, four furnace filters, duct tape, and cardboard. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in North Carolina validated the invention, which was built for $60.

“It showed that the air filter removed over 99% of viruses in the air,” Shokunbi said. “And that it was effective.”

Shokunbi’s air filters are currently being used at the Commodore MacDonough STEM Academy. The air filter system will also be installed in schools statewide as a result of $11.5 million in funding approved in October 2024.

The money will be allocated to UConn through its Supplemental Air Filtration for Education Program.

“Eniola is fabulous. She wows every room she’s in front of. She’s a real rock star,” said State Senator Matt Lesser, according to NBC Connecticut.

“A lot of people don’t realize sometimes that the only thing standing between them and getting sick is science,” Shokunbi said. “If we’re not investing in that, then we’re not investing in kids’ futures.”

She added, “I want them to go to school knowing that they’re safe, that they’re healthy, and that they can learn. I really love explaining this to people and seeing their faces, seeing them realize that this could change so many lives.”

Eniola Shokunbi, a middle school student in Connecticut, led a $11.5M project to create air filters that remove cold and COVID viruses from classrooms. Her goal is to get them into classrooms across the U.S.#InspiringNewsOfTheWeek (6/9) pic.twitter.com/LWzhAZ80jn — Vital Voices (@VitalVoices) November 8, 2024

