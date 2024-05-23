Thursday, May 23, 2024
Michelle Williams Stars in ‘Death Becomes Her’ Musical | Watch Clip of Her Performance
By Ny MaGee
Michelle Williams
Michelle Williams at the “Think Like A Man Too” LA Premiere at TCL Chinese Theater on June 9, 2014 in Los Angeles, CA / Depositphotos

*Michelle Williams will make her Broadway return this summer with the musical “Death Becomes Her.”

According to Black America Web, the singer portrays Viola Van Horn in the production based upon the 1992 feature film that originally starred Meryl Streep, Goldie Hawn, and Isabella Rossellini (who played Viola).

Williams has starred in a number of theatrical musicals over the years, including “Aida,” “Chicago” “Fela!” and “The Color Purple.”

“I remember the very first time I hit a Broadway stage in 2003, in Aida,” Williams told  the Chicago Defender. “And so, it’s amazing. Every couple of years, I find myself in an amazing Broadway production.”

Williams said taking on the role of Viola Van Horn is “kind of scary because Isabella Rossellini was dynamite in her portrayal. And I’m hoping to hear from her. I just reached out to her the other day, like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ I need to reach out to her just to get some advice or tips or just to pay my respects and love on her and let her know how excited I am to follow her. So yeah, I’m pretty thrilled about it.”

Michelle Williams
Michelle Williams / Depositphoto

The superstar told the Chicago Defender that “… it’s fun to play a role opposite of how I am in real life.”

“Death Becomes Her” runs from April 30 to June 2 before the production heads to Broadway, according to Black American Web.

Check out the TikTok clip below of Michelle Williams’ performance in the show.

@theatrely Michelle Williams in @Death Becomes Her 💜✨ #broadway #deathbecomesher #michellewilliams #theatrekid #fyp #theatre @Broadway In Chicago ♬ original sound – Theatrely

 

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Michelle Williams Jokes About Lack of Recognition in New Uber One Ad | Watch

