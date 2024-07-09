Michael Strahan Returns to GMA After 2 Week Vacation

*Michael Strahan returned to Good Morning America on Monday (July 8) after a two-week vacation.

During the broadcast, the GMA hosts discussed George Stephanopolous’ exclusive interview with President Joe Biden. They also spoke to “The Bachelorette‘s” first Asian-American lead, Jenn Tran, Decider reports.

Strahan has taken time off from his hosting gig on GMA to support his daughter, Isabella, during her cancer battle. On May 21, she turned to social media to reveal that she had undergone her third round of chemotherapy and that her next would be her last.

“Now I only have one round [of chemotherapy] to go, which is exciting,” Isabella said from her hospital bed at Duke University Hospital, with her father by her side, per Hello Magazine.

“I’m kind of scared, once I’m done, how I’m going to go back to normal life,” she shared. “Because I feel like there’s always going to be another treatment or something I have to do. But that’s a later problem. Otherwise, I’m doing good.”

In an interview with GMA co-host Robin Roberts, Michael and his daughter opened up about how they learned she had a brain tumor.

“I didn’t notice anything was off till probably like October 1,” the 19-year-old told Robin.

She said her initial symptoms were just headaches, but they escalated to nausea. Eventually, she “couldn’t walk straight.”

“I woke up, probably at like, 1 p.m. I dreaded waking up. But I was throwing up blood,” she revealed. “I was like, ‘Hm, this probably isn’t good.’ So I texted [my sister], who then notified the whole family.”

When her father took her to the doctor for a series of tests, they discovered the cause was a 4-centimeter tumor at the back of her head.

Isabella underwent several months of her treatment before recently celebrating her last round of chemo.

On social media, she wrote, “Officially finished chemo, yay!… this has been a long journey, but [we] made it!”

