Subscribe
Search
Close this search box.

The Backlash Against Michael Strahan Continues for National Anthem Conduct During FOX NFL Sunday | VIDEO

Michael Strahan Backlash Continues Over National Anthem // Michael Strahan (Nat'l Anthem) - via Fox Sports
Michael Strahan (Nat’l Anthem) – via Fox Sports

*Earlier this month on November 10, a special edition of FOX NFL Sunday celebrated Veterans Day with a live broadcast from Naval Base San Diego, honoring the brave men and women of the armed forces. The two-hour special showcased the camaraderie of the NFL and the military, featuring NFL legends Rob Gronkowski and Michael Strahan.

Yet, the memorable day unfolded in unexpected ways, leading to the controversy surrounding Strahan that continues to spark debate among fans and pundits alike.

As the ceremony commenced, Gronkowski exemplified the thrill of the day by jumping from an MH-60S helicopter into the Pacific Ocean, showcasing an exhilarating aspect of military life. The fun soon shifted from celebration to scrutiny when the National Anthem was played.

Strahan, the former New York Giants star, was observed standing with his hands interlocked near his waist while his fellow cast members—Gronkowski, Curt Menefee, and Terry Bradshaw—placed their right hands over their hearts. Strahan’s apparent disregard for the traditional gesture of respect was met with harsh criticism from viewers, who felt his actions did not honor the solemnity of the moment, particularly on Veterans Day.

In the face of this backlash, Strahan took to social media to clarify his stance and share a personal tribute to his late father, Major Gene W. Strahan Sr., a veteran who devoted 23 years of service to the U.S. military. “This is my hero,” Strahan wrote, attempting to contextualize his actions and demonstrate his respect for personal sacrifice, Essentially Sports is reporting. Despite his heartfelt message, many remained unconvinced, citing his behavior as disrespectful during a significant moment for servicemen and women.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by michaelstrahan (@michaelstrahan)

The incident escalated when, upon returning home after hosting ABC’s Good Morning America, Strahan experienced an uncomfortable encounter with a reporter. Reacting impulsively, Strahan clicked the reporter’s phone and tossed it into a nearby bush, leading to further public outcry.

In an attempt to mend the situation, Strahan later released an Instagram video explaining the external pressures he faced during the ceremony.

“I’m looking at all these young sailors standing there at attention before the National Anthem played, and I’m thinking to myself how incredible [it is] to be that young. At that moment, all my five guys had their hands over their hearts, the National Anthem playing. I somewhat panic, and I’m like, ‘Do I be the fool that puts his hand over his heart after, or do I just stand here with my hand in front of me?’”

He got so caught up in the moment that he forgot to place his hand on his heart. Such honesty reflected his internal conflict and regret over the matter.

YouTube video

Meanwhile, fellow FOX NFL Sunday cast member Jay Glazer publicly defended Strahan, recounting how proud the former player is of his military upbringing. Glazer emphasized the importance of understanding Strahan’s intentions—he was not protesting but rather caught in a poignant moment during the anthem. Furthermore, FOX Sports expressed its support for Strahan, stating his actions were perceived as an honest mistake and confirming that there would be no disciplinary action against him.

While some voiced sympathy for Strahan, the online backlash persisted, with many demanding his removal from the broadcast. Critics offered harsh judgments, labeling his actions as “cowardly” and “disgraceful.” Social media users leveraged their platforms to echo sentiments of disappointment and disbelief, expressing that Strahan’s lack of respect during such a meaningful occasion was indefensible. Calls for his firing gained traction on multiple platforms, leading to the emergence of hashtags like #FireStrahan.

Despite the still-echoing criticism, a counter-narrative emerged. Supporters pointed to Strahan’s connection to the military, including his charitable contributions and the lessons he learned while growing up on an army base. They urged others to move on and prioritize understanding over outrage. This fostered an environment ripe for dialogue about respect, patriotism, and the weight of public scrutiny.

As FOX Sports maintained its support for Strahan without the imposition of any punishment, the incident raises the question of how a public figure navigates the delicate balance between personal actions and public perception. With Strahan at the center of an escalating storm, fans and commentators alike ponder whether he will address this narrative further in the future or let it fade quietly away, inherent lessons lingering amidst the noise.

YouTube video

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: They Comin’ for Michael Strahan! People Pissed Over His ‘Disrespectful’ National Anthem Posture | WATCH

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Jake Paul beats Mike Tyson - screenshot
Boxing
Michael Irvin Suggests Tyson Held Back in Jake Paul Fight Due to Agreement Clause
Fit Looking Senior Black Couple golfing - Depositphotos
Health
Being Aerobically Fit in Middle Age May Reduce Alzheimer’s and Dementia Risk: Study | VIDEO
John Amos - screenshot
Deaths/We Remember
Honoring the Extraordinary Legacy of John Amos: A Celebration of Life Set for Tomorrow (11/21) in Los Angeles
Netflix NFL Christmas Day Game
Streaming
Christmas Day Pressure: NFL Executives Wary of Netflix Streaming Issues After Paul-Tyson Mega Streaming Issues | VIDEO
Diddy and Meek Mill - GettyImages
Gossip
Diddy’s Lavish Party for Meek Mill Leaks into Scandal: Blood, Drugs, and Celebrity Excess | VIDEO
Nakisa Bidarian (center) stands between Tyson and Paul. (Brett Carlsen-Getty Images via CNN Newsource)
Boxing
Meet the Man Guiding Jake Paul’s Divisive Boxing Career: Nakisa Bidarian | VIDEO
Charleston White - YouTube
What Da?!
Wait. What?! Charleston White Claims Black People Spread STDs in White Neighborhoods At Ft. Worth City Council Meeting | WATCH
Sean Combs and Metropolitan Detention Center Bldg
Govt. Vs Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Judge in Sean Combs Case Rules Prosecutors CAN'T Use Notes Seized During Jail Cell Raid At Upcoming Bail Hearing | VIDEO
Wicked (Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande) - via Universal
Entertainment
'Wicked' Controversy: UK Media Overlooks Cynthia Erivo (Who's British) - Focuses on Ariana Grande - Sparking Outrage Over Bias | VIDEO
Donald Trump - Alvin Bragg - Getty
Politics
Manhattan DA Agrees to Postpone Donald Trump’s Sentencing in Hush Money Case but Opposes Dismissal | WATCH
The Daise Family - Gullah Gullah Island
Simeon Daise Celebrates Gullah Gullah Island's 30th Anniversary with New Series | VIDEO
*Ever wonder how to make a millennial happy? Just bring up something from their childhood. This generation...
Read More
Larenz Tate - via STARZ
Larenz Tate Reveals Reason for Earning ‘Peanuts’ When He Joined ‘Power’
Larenz Tate visits SiriusXM Studios in New York City in 2023. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images) *As...
Read More
Quincy Jones
Quincy Jones Leaves Behind $500 Million Fortune for 7 Children
Peggy Lipton, Rashida Jones, Quincy Jones, and Kidada Jones (Photo by Jeff Vespa/WireImage for A List...
Read More
ZATIMA key art
'Tyler Perry’s Zatima' Returns Dec. 26 with New Episodes on BET+ | Watch Trailer
Credit: BET+ *The popular BET+ series “Tyler Perry’s Zatima” returns in December with the second half...
Read More
Michael Harry-O Harris - IG screenshot
Denzel Washington & Snoop Dogg on Board to Shine Light on Death Row Records Co-Founder Harry-O w/BioPic | VIDEO
*Death Row Records co-founder Michael “Harry-O” Harris is getting star-powered help to bring...
Read More
Snoop Dogg - via Depositphotos
Snoop Dogg's Got 'Love and Respect' for Trump - But His Message of Wholeness/Unity Sounds Like Kamala's
Snoop Dogg and Raising Cane’s Owner & Founder Todd Graves – Photo via Raising Cane’s *While...
Read More
Denzel and Diddy - GettyImages
Denzel Washington Allegedly 'Stormed Out' of Diddy Party, Yelling 'You Don’t Respect Anyone'
Denzel Washington – Gladiator II *Denzel Washington appears to be trying to get ahead of what’s...
Read More
Sidney Starr
Transgender Influencer Sidney Starr's Video with 'Empire' Actor Bryshere Gray Sparks Buzz
Sidney Starr and Bryshere Gray/Instagram screenshot *Transgender (MtF) influencer Sidney Starr posted...
Read More
Trump and Tamron - screenshot
October Surprise? Tamron Hall and Donald Trump Affair Rumors (Including an Abortion) Resurface Before Election Day | VIDEO
Donald Trump and Tamron Hall – via Threads *Lordy, Lordy, Lordy. Here’s one NOBODY saw coming....
Read More
Lil Durk - mugshot
Lil Durk Arrested in Florida - Chicago Rapper Facing Serious Charges in Murder-for-Hire Plot | WATCH
*Rapper Lil Durk, born Devontay Durk Banks, has been taken into federal custody following an arrest in...
Read More

POPULAR

Jake Paul beats Mike Tyson - screenshot
Boxing
Michael Irvin Suggests Tyson Held Back in Jake Paul Fight Due to Agreement Clause
Luther Vandross
Top News
Luther Vandross Documentary 'Never Too Much' will Debut on CNN New Year’s Day
Michael Strahan - screenshot
Sports
The Backlash Against Michael Strahan Continues for National Anthem Conduct During FOX NFL Sunday | VIDEO
Fit Looking Senior Black Couple golfing - Depositphotos
Health
Being Aerobically Fit in Middle Age May Reduce Alzheimer’s and Dementia Risk: Study | VIDEO
Conflict is the Main Driver of Hunger - Action Against Hunger (Illustration by TAYO Fatunla)
Documentaries
The w3 Awards - Another Award Winning Animation Story Illustrated by TAYO Fatunla | VIDEO
Denzel Washington at Gladiator II premiere - Getty
Denzel Washington
'No. That’s Bullsh*t!' Denzel Washington Responds After Ridley Scott Denies Gay Kiss in 'Gladiator II' | VIDEO
Sean Combs - Depositphotos
Entertainment
Ray J Questions Validity of Diddy 'Freak Off' Stories | Video
Dune:
News
Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, and Chris Mason Unpack Roles in HBO’s 'Dune: Prophecy' | EUR Video Exclusive
John Amos - screenshot
Deaths/We Remember
Honoring the Extraordinary Legacy of John Amos: A Celebration of Life Set for Tomorrow (11/21) in Los Angeles
1 2 3 8,410
Facebook X-twitter Youtube

Copyrights © 2024 -Eurweb

Facebook Instagram