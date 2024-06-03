Michael Rainey Jr., Naturi Naughton-Lewis, and Golden Brooks Discuss Final Season of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ on ‘Tamron Hall’ | WATCH

*In a daytime exclusive interview on the Monday, June 3 edition of “Tamron Hall,” the cast of STARZ’s “Power Book II: Ghost,” Michael Rainey Jr., Naturi Naughton-Lewis and Golden Brooks, discussed the highly anticipated final season and gave the Tam Fam a sneak peek at the riveting premiere episode. The trio opened up about saying goodbye to their characters after four seasons and what’s next for their careers. Rainey Jr. dished on his dating life and his ideal date night, while Naughton-Lewis opened up about motherhood and recently turning 40!

Michael Rainey Jr. on dating and the premiere episode of “Power Book II: Ghost”:

“You know, I’m single, I’m chillin’, you know. Look I put chillin’ like this right, I’m in this stage where I’m figuring out who I am as a person so it’s like, I can’t commit to nobody.” On his ideal date night, “I don’t really make the plans. I like to give the lady the freedom to tell me what she wants to do. I just make it happen! It’s working!” On the premiere episode of “Power Book II: Ghost,” “Y’all going to be like, ‘what the heck is about to happen?’”

Naturi Naughton-Lewis on motherhood and turning 40:

“My daughter Zuri and my son Tru, they are my biggest blessings. There is nothing quite like it. The challenges and for me, having a baby with this long stretch after my daughter, she’s almost seven. It taught me motherhood all over again, how difficult the process is and ladies, keeping it real, breastfeeding, all of that is hard work! So I had to humble myself and being an actress, although difficult, there’s nothing more important and as challenging as motherhood and we need to be real about that. It’s not all like ‘Yay I had a baby, snap back!’ I’m snapping back gradually but you know, it takes time and it’s okay to be gracious to yourself and it’s okay to say, ‘I’m just being patient and enjoying my season.’” On turning 40, “I’m going to embrace it because Tamron during the break was like ‘why are you whispering? You turned 40,’ and I was like ‘I turned 40.’ I went on an awesome trip with amazing friends, [actress] Danielle Brooks, her husband, my husband, [actress] Teyonah Parris. We had fun and that’s why I’m hoarse right now! 40 feels like the biggest blessing. It also feels like a little joint pain. When I got off that yacht, I was like ‘Ow! Ow!’ In all seriousness, I do feel powerful but also empowered. I feel empowered by the fact that I’ve been able to do what I said I wanted to do, do what I love. My parents, my family, everyone has supported me, I’m living my dream and I’m 40 years old.”

The cast of “Power Book II: Ghost” on saying goodbye after four seasons:

Michael Rainey Jr. said, “I feel like we’re definitely going out with a bang with this season. It’s going to be crazy but it’s definitely a bittersweet feeling like I’m grateful for the platform that we’ve been able to create from it but I’m definitely ready to start the next chapter of Michael Rainey’s life.” On if the cast feels pressure on how fans will react to the ending, Naturi said, “I wouldn’t say pressure as to how the fans will react. I feel excited to give the fans what they’ve been waiting for because for me and Michael, Courtney [A.] Kemp, our showrunner and creator, she always says ‘the day-ones.’ To have 10 years in this game and to create a show that has lasted. The ending is going to give you what you need so just get ready for your popcorn, your ‘Ghost’ parties because it’s going to be lit!”

Below are highlights for “Tamron Hall” for the remainder of the week. Please note: The lineup is subject to change.

​​5170: Tuesday, June 4 : The Manscape Landscape: Today, we are talking with patients, social media stars and doctors about the latest treatments and procedures today’s modern men do to maximize their looks. What’s behind the “looksmaxxing” trend? Next, we tackle the controversial topic of cosmetic leg lengthening. Plus, the new and transformative treatments for hair loss and “Brotox.” And an all-new Shop Tam Fam!

5171: Wednesday, June 5: Turn Up the Heat: “P-Valley” star and award-winning actor NICCO ANNAN gives a sneak peek into the new season of the hit series! Plus, a look at his provocative docuseries, “Down in the Valley.” Then, reality star and author HANNAH BROWN, on the debut of her romance novel, “Mistakes We Never Made,” and her fiancé joins the conversation in his first TV appearance, revealing how he proposed! Five-time New York Times bestselling author EMILY HENRY on her new novel, “Funny Story.” Plus, LISH STEILING returns to the kitchen with Tamron to turn up the heat with a shrimp summer dish from their upcoming cookbook, “A Confident Cook.”

5172: Thursday, June 6: Tamron’s Summer Selections: Summer has arrived, and here is what you should read, watch and listen to! GRAMMY® Award-winning artist and country superstar DARIUS RUCKER gets personal and discusses the turbulent journey that led to his book, “Life’s Too Short: A Memoir by Darius Rucker.” Then, writer, comedian and host of the chart-topping podcast “Juicy Scoop,” HEATHER MCDONALD, is here to give her take on all things pop culture! And, the cast of Tyler Perry’s hit series “Sistas,” DEVALE ELLIS, CHIDO NWOKOCHA, BRIAN JORDAN JR. and BRANDEN WELLINGTON, talk about an all-new season!

5173: Friday, June 7: Was it Worth it?: The multitalented comedian JERROD CARMICHAEL discusses his provocative breakout hit reality series, “Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show.” Plus, Tamron has the Daytime Exclusive with the HGTV stars and husband and wife duo TAREK and HEATHER RAE EL MOUSSA, who chat about finding love, their blended family and their successful new series. Plus, Tarek opens up about his revealing memoir, “Flip Your Life: How to Find Opportunity in Distress — in Real Estate, Business and Life.” And author ELVIRA K. GONZALEZ on her powerful memoir, “Hurdles in the Dark: My Story of Survival, Resilience, and Triumph.”

“Tamron Hall” is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment. Broadcast from New York City, the show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows

For times and channels, go to www.TamronHallShow.com and follow the show on social media @TamronHallShow.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Eminem Faces Backlash for Mocking Megan Thee Stallion Shooting in New Track ‘Houdini’