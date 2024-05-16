Thursday, May 16, 2024
Melody Shari Rises Above Reality TV Drama with Chart Topping Single ‘Nobody’s Business’ | WATCH
*Love & Marriage: Huntsville star Melody Shari continues to establish herself as a confident, no-nonsense businesswoman and influencer who’s also a singer with a hit song called “Nobody’s Business.”

However, it may now make sense to add “chess player” and “marketing genius” to the list of descriptors. As rumors and trash-talk swirl within the reality TV blogosphere regarding current events in her personal life, Melody has maintained her silence…until now.

Over Mother’s Day weekend, Melody hosted a free brunch for mothers in Huntsville, AL sponsored by her beauty brand, Seventh Avenue Beauty. Then, she released her hot new single, “Nobody’s Business,” which was immediately followed up by the official music video on YouTube. Within six hours the track surged to #1 on the iTunes R&B chart.

“Nobody’s Business” is all about karma, addressing the infidelity Melody endured during her marriage, as well as the bizarre antics and smear campaigns aimed at her following divorce, which played out in the press and before a national audience on Love & Marriage: Huntsville.

“One of the biggest things I have tried to master when it comes to my self-worth is learning to control my emotions and release them when I want to, how I want to. It has taken a lot of work on my part because my clapback game is strong,” Melody Shari said. “I made up my mind that music is going to be my outlet. To know that me sticking to my plan put a song at number one with no label, no backing, not working with some big producer – that just comes to show obedience is better than sacrifice.”

With that said fans should expect that Melody Shari will not be running to podcasts and blogs to get things off of her chest. Instead, she intends to further cultivate her talents as a rising recording artist, expressing herself more through the art form of music.

“Nobody’s Business” is currently available for streaming and download on iTunes and all other platforms. Check out the video below!

