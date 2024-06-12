Wednesday, June 12, 2024
Megan Thee Stallion Cries On Stage After Deep-Fake Porn Attack
By Ny MaGee
Megan Thee Stallion
American rapper Megan Thee Stallion (Megan Jovon Ruth Pete) arrives at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency)

*Megan Thee Stallion is furious over an AI-generated video of her engaging in sexual activities.

The viral clip reportedly features her face superimposed onto another individual’s body, Ice Cream Convos reports.

“It’s really sick how yall go out of the way to hurt me when you see me winning,” the Grammy winning rapper wrote on Twitter.

“Yall going too far, Fake a— s—. Just know today was your last day playing with me and I mean it,” she added.

See Megan’s original tweet below.

Fans also turned to social media to reaction to the deep-fake pornographic video of the hip-hop star.

One person wrote, “These pornographic deepfakes of Megan thee Stallion makes me sick to my stomach because this is what many women will face in the near future. People are already creating deepfake and AI-voice altered porn of famous women. I’m scared for those of us who aren’t famous.”

Another X user commented, “i’m so sorry that people are so f*cking weird megan. just know we’re standing ten toes behind you no matter what. love you to the moon.”

A third added, “I don’t think that Megan Thee Stallion sex tape is ai. I think it’s 100% real, even without seeing it. I’ve only seen a screen shot. Also want to note, I think this is f*cked up. Basically revenge porn of some sort.. but again, I don’t think it’s fake. I think the ai narrative is an easy way to clear it. Reason why I think it’s real? I’ve never seen a celebrity tape scrubbed completely on twitter. Nor with a X note stating it violated terms of the site, because exactly what terms? We know porn is posted on here constantly.”

Meanwhile, during her tour stop in Tampa, Florida on June 8, Megan thee Stallion became emotional while performing her single “Cobra.” Watch the moment via the X clip below.

