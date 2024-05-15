Meet Cameron Dean: The Artist’s Choice Builds a Legacy with Music Video

*The road to recognition as a premier Director of contemporary music videos has been a decade in the making for Cameron Dean, now he’s the Artist’s Choice. Without formal training or mentors, Dean has realized his childhood dream of making music videos through the time-honored tradition of trial and error – earning the trust and respect of the creative community along the way.

While it remains early in his career, clips for and featuring Chris Brown & Jack Harlow, Ty Dolla$ign, Saweetie, 6lack, Leon Thomas & Benny The Butcher, and masked singer RMR populate his vitae. His latest is a multi-million streamed celebration of mesmerizing melanin for international superstar Burna Boy. Watch “Tested, Trusted & Approved” above.

“The ‘Tested, Approved, and Trusted’ music video by Burna Boy came about really quickly. We only had three days to plan the video” shares Dean. “That was my first time having to do something like that! – Cameron Dean

The humble artist who earned his chops on set rather than in the hallowed halls of film school shared “The lighting in the party was about showing how beautiful brown skin is, and how gorgeous and dynamic we are. I remember being on set and just being mesmerized. I think the video came out beautiful.”

The Seattle native who was drawn to creative pursuits as a youngster in church, began to make a name for himself during his High School years as a choreographer. Never truly desiring to be in front of the camera, Dean was inspired by all of the behind-the-scenes roles that make the stars; the Creative Directors, Producers, and Songwriters whose names appear in the credits. The artists behind the artists make a career flourish.

Later, while attending American Jewish University in Los Angeles, Dean began his professional journey as an Intern first at Interscope and then at Def Jam where he caught the eye of legendary A&R Max Gousse whom Dean had become familiar with from his credits with Beyoncé and Destiny’s Child.

A&R, led to roles as a Creative Director which inspired him to tackle his dream of directing videos. It was only then did he discovered it wasn’t as simple as it may seem. Hype Williams, Khalil Joseph, Anthony Mandler, and Melina Matsoukas, were some of his youthful favorites, looking to them for inspiration during times he felt like he couldn’t go further.

Dean shares “There’s such deep levels in all of their art, that has shown me what’s possible. I’m constantly growing as a person, an artist and a director, and I couldn’t be more excited about what is ahead.”

“Artists want something they’re proud of because, at the end of the day, their name goes on it, which is directly tied to their legacy. I’m now to the point, where I’m acknowledging and aware that I want to build one too…” – Cameron Dean

Who’s on The Dean’s List?

Burna Boy – “Tested, Approved & Trusted”

Chris Brown ft. Jack Harlow – “Psychic”

Leon Thomas ft. Benny The Butcher – “X-rated”

Leon Thomas ft. Ty Dolla Sign – “Love Jones”

Taiaysha ft. Saweetie – “One Night Ting”

6lack – “Temporary”

RMR – “WELFARE”

RINI – “Aphrodite”

Gallant – “Sweet Insomnia”

Roy Woods – “Shot Again”

