McDonald’s Burger-Making Video Dubbed ‘Propaganda’ | Watch
By Ny MaGee
*A year-old video detailing how McDonald’s burgers are made have come people calling it a “propaganda” video. 

In the 9-minute clip, a crew of butchers meticulously examines and prepares premium beef cuts, with the narrator noting that the goal is to eliminate any surplus fat, gristle, or bones from the meat. Subsequently, they grind beef cuts and season the minced mixture.

The narrator adds, “McDonald’s uses a perfect blend of beef cuts, including chuck, round, and sirloin, to create the perfect balance of flavor and texture.” 

The narrator details how the fast food chain employs a technique known as “portioning and forming” to guarantee uniformity in size, juiciness, and thickness for every patty.

“Once the patties are formed, they are cooked on a grill using a unique process called continuous grilling,” the narrator explains. “The grill is heated to a high temperature and the patties are seared on each side for a specific amount of time.”

He added, “This technique helps to lock in the flavor and juices, giving the burger that perfect taste.”

The patties are placed in a “warming cabinet” to maintain their ideal temperature and texture until they’re prepared for various sandwiches for customers. 

One person in the comments of the YouTube clip said,  “Does anyone else feel like they are watching an old propaganda video?” 

Another YT user suggested the channel must have been paid a heavy sum by McD’s to promote its burgers. 

A third commented, “Remember that guy who ate nothing but McDonald’s for six months for a documentary and nearly died.”

Watch the video above.

