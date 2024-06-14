Mayweather Promotions Parts Ways with Longtime CEO Leonard Ellerbe

*Floyd Mayweather has announced the end of his two-decade-long partnership with Leonard Ellerbe.

Ellerbe served as CEO of Mayweather Promotions and aided in Mayweather’s rise in the early 2000s. According to reports, he will be succeeded by Richard Schaefer, formerly of Golden Boy Promotions with Oscar De La Hoya.

“Mayweather Promotions would like to extend our deepest gratitude to Leonard Ellerbe for his exceptional leadership and unwavering dedication over the years,” read a statement on Mayweather’s Instagram on June 13.

“Leonard has been an integral part of our team, contributing to numerous business endeavors that have played a pivotal role in the success of Mayweather Promotions,” the statement continued, The Independent reports.

“After years of hard work and dedication, Leonard has made the heartfelt decision to step down as CEO to spend more time with his family and loved ones. We have the utmost respect for his decision and are incredibly grateful for his leadership that has helped shape Mayweather Promotions into the thriving organization it is today,” Mayweather’s statement added.

The announcement goes on express excitement about Schaefer joining the team.

“As we move forward, we are excited to announce that Mayweather Promotions will be joining forces with Richard Schaefer, a highly sought after finance expert and a phenomenal founder in the world of promotional boxing, with over forty years experience combined,” per the statement.

“Together, we will expand our presence by establishing Mayweather Headquarters in Los Angeles. Our goal is to elevate Mayweather Promotions to global success, supporting fighters worldwide and assisting them in making rewarding business decisions that will benefit them well beyond their boxing careers.”

When questioned earlier this week about his departure fromt he company, Ellerbe denied it.

Leonard Ellerbe told me with a resounding “No” that he wouldn’t be leaving Mayweather Promotions earlier this week. After 25+ years of working alongside Floyd Mayweather, the two have reportedly split.#Boxing pic.twitter.com/VzAgI12eht — Sean Zittel (@Sean_Zittel) June 14, 2024

