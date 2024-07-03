Mary J. Blige’s Sold-Out Guiseppe Zanotti Boot Restocked

*Mary J. Blige announced on Instagram the restock of her sold-out Giuseppe Zanotti collaboration.

In May, the over-the-knee rose gold boots debuted at $1,295.00, and they are still available at the same price on the Guiseppe Zanotti website. In a June 26 Instagram post, the R&B superstar shared that fans who missed last month’s initial release can now buy the boots, which sold out in one day.

“Seeing the response to the first drop of my boots with Giuseppe Zanotti really blew me away,” Blige explained to ESSENCE Magazine. “For years, my fans have asked me about making boots and you all showed up and showed out. Because of how quickly you sold them out, we had to come back with more.”

When Blige appeared on “Fits From The Streets,” she told the host, “The Mary J. Blige boot is officially in the universe.”

Blige continued, “Everybody’s been requesting it and asking for it. The announcement was made on stage while I was wearing them with a f**king fire outfit. But right now they are available.”

ICYMI: @maryjblige announced her new boot collaboration with Giuseppe Zanotti at her Strength of a Woman Festival #VIBEonSite pic.twitter.com/hspqAA9W2J — VIBE Magazine (@VibeMagazine) May 13, 2024

Per a statement on the boot seller’s website: “Born from the collaboration between iconic Italian designer, Giuseppe Zanotti, and multihyphenate award-winning artist, Mary J. Blige, The Mary Boot encapsulates the unique and celebrated styles of both talents.”

“Statement boots have long been associated as a signature of Mary’s style and through this collaboration, using striking and innovative design, fine materials, and attention to detail, the two have come together to make the Must-Have style of the season.”

Mary J Blige finally has a boot coming with @giuseppezanotti — she announced it last night during her “Strength of A Woman” concert in NYC

Video: @FitsFTS #browngirlgrinding for more pic.twitter.com/MqEY3PPVFN — BROWN GIRL GRINDING⭐️ (@LorenLorosa) May 12, 2024

