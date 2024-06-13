FBI Sting Operation Foils Arizona Man’s Plan for Mass Shooting at Atlanta Rap Concert | VIDEO

*Evil never sleeps. The latest case in point: An Arizona firearms dealer, Mark Adams Prieto, was indicted on Tuesday by a federal grand jury for allegedly selling weapons to an undercover federal agent he believed would assist him in carrying out a mass shooting targeting minorities. According to the indictment, Prieto’s plan was intended to “incite a race war” ahead of the November presidential election.

The Indictment and Arrest

Prieto, a 58-year-old from Prescott, Arizona, faces charges of firearms trafficking, transferring a firearm for use in a hate crime, and possession of an unregistered firearm. Court records did not list an attorney for Prieto, and a lawyer who briefly represented him after his arrest in neighboring New Mexico did not respond to requests for comment.

The indictment reveals that Prieto recruited the undercover FBI agent and an informant at a gun show where he was a vendor. He allegedly discussed his long-held intention to carry out a mass killing of minority groups to provoke a race war. Prieto identified a rap concert in Atlanta, scheduled for mid-May, as the target for his attack, reports The Guardian.

Undercover Operation

Planning for the mass shooting began in January and continued over several months at various gun shows around Arizona, including in Phoenix and Tucson. During these events, Prieto allegedly sold two rifles to the undercover FBI agent, intending them for use in the planned attack. Prieto’s arrest occurred in New Mexico on May 14, around the time of the targeted Atlanta concert. Authorities discovered seven firearms inside his vehicle during the arrest.

Federal Custody

Following his arrest, a U.S. district judge in New Mexico ordered that Prieto remain in federal custody, citing the “seriousness of danger to the community” if he were to be released. The indictment underscores the severity of Prieto’s intentions and the meticulous planning that went into the foiled attack.

This case highlights the ongoing efforts of federal authorities to prevent hate crimes and mass shootings, demonstrating the critical role of undercover operations in thwarting such dangerous plots.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Keefe D Claims Diddy Ordered $1 Million Hit on Tupac and Suge Knight