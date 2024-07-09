Former NBA Player Claims Kevin Garnett is ‘Racist Against White Players’

*Former NBA player Mario Kasun claims Kevin Garnett is “the biggest racist against white players in the NBA.”

As Fade Away World reports, during a podcast interview, Kasun shared a story about approaching Garnett before a game to request an autograph on his Adidas shoes, the same brand Garnett endorsed at the time. Instead of obliging, Garnett allegedly responded rudely, telling Kasun to remove the shoes as he didn’t have permission to wear them.

“He was the biggest racist against white players in the NBA,” Kasun stated during the June 26 episode of the “Jao Mile Podcast,” about his childhood hero.

The Croatian pro-baller went on to describe Garnett’s behavior during games, noting that his trash-talking was often directed at white players, creating a hostile environment on the court.

“He and Gary Payton, insulting all the time during the game. Horrible,” said Kasun. “Gary Payton trash talks with fans who sit in row 15 during the game. And that guy, I dunk on his head.”

“I came before the game and asked him, ‘KG, can you sign up my shoes.’ Because I wear Adidas, and he wore Adidas that season. I go in the game in his retro model of shoes, I like to play in retro shoes. And he told me ‘Kid, go away, take off those shoes, you don’t have my permit to wear my shoes,” Kasun explained in the interview translated to English.

“I got that Adidas and I really liked them. White shoes, with thick soles. And I politely asked him to sign my shoe, but he just turned around and went away,” he added.

“He was my idol when I grew up,” said Kasun, who played in the NBA from 2004 to 2006.

