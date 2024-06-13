Man Who Went Viral for Driving with Suspended License Now Has Learner’s Permit | Video

*Corey Harris, the Michigan man who went viral when a video was shared online showing him joining a Zoom call while driving for his court hearing regarding his suspended license, has now begun the process of legally obtaining a license by securing his learner’s permit.

As TMZ reports, the move could help his upcoming court case. We reported earlier that when Harris joined his May 15 court hearing via Zoom, the judge was stunned that he was driving with a suspended license.

“So maybe I don’t understand something,” Washtenaw County Judge J. Cedric Simpson told Harris’ attorney. “This is a driving with a suspended license [case]. And he was just driving. And he didn’t have a license.”

Judge Simpson ordered Harris to turn himself in to the Washtenaw County Jail by 6 pm that evening.

It was later reported that a judge had ordered the suspension to be rescinded in 2022.

After spending two days in jail, Harris attempted to resolve the issue, but Judge Simpson obtained records that showed he never even had a valid driver’s license.

Per TMZ, “Things are on the up and up now, ’cause he got somewhat of a greenlight to get behind the wheel,” the outlet writes.

In a new video, Harris does a little dance after visiting Michigan’s Secretary of State’s office and obtaining a learner’s permit. According to TMZ, his road test is scheduled for July 7, a month before his next court hearing. His misdemeanor charge could be downgraded if he obtains a license by then.

WATCH:

Corey Harris, the man who went viral for driving during his Zoom court appearance, just got his learner’s permit https://t.co/hGOkLG75l6 pic.twitter.com/VZDAKxMQ3A — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 12, 2024

READ MORE NEWS FROM EURWEB.COM: Michigan Man Who Phoned Into Court for Suspended License Arrested for Never Having One

