‘Love During Lockup’ Exclusive Clip: Will Michael Be Able to Change? | Watch

*We have an exclusive clip of We tv’s “Love During Lockup” series, which airs Friday night (May 31).

This season, the docuseries introduces viewers to six couples navigating romance challenges in the prison system.

In this week’s new episode, it’s coming closer to the release date, but looking back on his history, everyone is a little worried that Michael won’t actually be able to change his ways and stay out of prison this time. Watch the moment via the YouTube clip above.

Per the official synopsis: Love During Lockup reveals the fascinating moments that happen when people look for love and begin relationships with inmates. The captivating docuseries introduces viewers to six couples navigating the challenges of romance in the prison system. Each person has a unique strategy for finding love behind bars. Some are completely obsessed with finding the prisoner of their dreams and their daily lives revolve around this pursuit. For others, this may be their first time reaching out and embarking on such an unconventional relationship. These couples face unique challenges from sending money, first video dates and visits, to the heartbreak and frustration of the prison system, but is it true love or just a con?

Meet the Season 5 cast below:

Tennie & Rob (Yukon, OK)

Tennie is a mom of two who must keep the house afloat while her husband, Rob, is in prison. Rob has been incarcerated for 16 years but has found a way to keep tabs on his wife and family from prison. Unlike most inmates, Rob has access to a phone which allows him to watch his family through cameras that are set up in the house. Although Tennie accepts the cameras, the tension builds when Rob becomes increasingly controlling and overbearing.

Ayonna & Jamahl (Lancaster, PA)

Mother by day and exotic dancer by night, Ayonna and her beau, Jamahl, have been friends for years, but Jamahl was always off limits because of his relationship with her best friend. However, once they broke up, Jamahl was fair game. After a brief fling, Jamahl got convicted and went to prison. Jamahl and Ayonna decide to continue their relationship while he serves out his sentence. Unbeknownst to Ayonna, Jamahl has been keeping a secret that his family let spill. Will that be the beginning of the end?

Andrew & Candice (Greenwich, NJ)

Andrew is a hopeless romantic who gives his all in a relationship. When he met Candice through a prison pen pal site, he knew she was something special. Andrew will do whatever it takes to give Candice her happily-ever-after. He is paying for an apartment and bought her a truck he drove across country to pop the question upon her release. Will she take the plunge with Andrew?

Rick & Samantha (Gilbert, AZ)

Rick was not seeking out his third wife, but the universe had a different plan when he and his high school girlfriend, Samantha, reconnected. However, Samantha is incarcerated. Rick proposed to Samantha during a prison visit and now the two are talking marriage.

Joey & Michael (Boise, ID)

To the naked eye, Joey seems to have it all together: a good job, a home, and a handsome boyfriend, Michael. However, at 48 years old, Joey is still living with roommates, who happen to be his parents. And his boyfriend, although handsome, is currently behind bars for drugs.

Shonta & True (Kansas City, MO)

Shonta is a woman who knows what she wants, and what she wants is her fiancé, True. Although never having met in person, Shonta moved her family to another state to be with True and even said yes to his engagement proposal. Shonta has spent over $30,000 on True and taken on two mortgages to make this relationship work with a man she’s never attempted to visit in two years of being together.

“Love During Lockup” airs on Fridays at 9 PM ET / 8 PM CT on WE tv .

READ MORE: ‘The Barnes Bunch’ Exclusive Clip: Matt Tells the Kids About his Childhood in Sacramento | Watch

*press release