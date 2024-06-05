Louisiana Lawmakers Pass Bill Permitting Surgical Castration for Child Predators

*Louisiana lawmakers passed a bill allowing for surgical castration of convicted pedophiles and child molesters.

According to TMZ, the bill is now on its way to Governor Jeff Landryfor the final decision on its enactment into law.

The Associated Press reports that the bill received strong approval in both GOP-dominated chambers, with most votes against it coming from Democrats. The law would apply to offenders convicted of aggravated sex crimes such as rape, incest and molestation against a child under 13, on or after August 1 of this year.

“We are talking about babies who are being violated by somebody,” said Sen. Regina Barrow, who authored the legislation, during an April committee meeting. “That is inexcusable.”

Before the surgical castration is carried out, a medical expert must determine whether the male offender is a suitable candidate for it. The law could also apply to women.

Burrow said surgical castration would be determined on a case-by-case basis and at the discretion of judges rather than being an automatic punishment. If a convicted offender fails to undergo the procedure, they could face three to five years in prison.

“This is a consequence,” Republican state Sen. Valarie Hodges said during a committee hearing on the bill in April. “It’s a step over and beyond just going to jail and getting out.”

According The AP, California, Florida, and Texas have laws allowing chemical castration for offenders who choose the surgery if they prefer.

The National Conference of State Legislatures clarified that it has no knowledge of any states where judges can enforce surgical castration, per The AP.

