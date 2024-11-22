Subscribe
Search
Close this search box.

LisaRaye Tells Carlos King Why She ‘Wanted to Beat the Hell Out of’ Nicole Murphy + She Dishes on Will and Jada, Duane Martin and MORE! | WATCH

I wanted to beat the hell out of her
LisaRaye - screenshot
LisaRaye – screenshot

*LisaRaye McCoy, the celebrated actress and fashion icon, recently sat down for an open and engaging conversation with Carlos King. The discussion was filled with revelations about her career, personal life, and experiences in Hollywood. From her thoughts on her ex-husband to her interactions with Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, LisaRaye shared insights that left no stone unturned.

The Impact of “The Players Club”
Reflecting on her breakout role in the 1998 film “The Players Club,” LisaRaye revealed how it shaped her career, for better and worse. Though the film catapulted her into the limelight, she admitted that it also boxed her into the stereotype of being a sex symbol, which she never identified with. “I never thought of myself as sexy,” she shared. Now, with age and experience, she finds herself landing more serious roles that resonate with her true self. LisaRaye stated, “I’m grateful that I can showcase my depth as an actress,” revealing a refreshing perspective on her evolving career.

The Trials of Marrying a Politician
Shifting gears, LisaRaye delved into her tumultuous marriage to Michael Misick, also known as “Mr. Turks,” and the challenges that accompanied their union. Marrying him was less about love and more about image rehabilitation for his political career.

“He proposed after a month,” she recounted, noting her initial hesitations about expectations of infidelity. Prepared to accept his infidelities, she drew a line at “disrespectful cheating.” Yet the reality was harsher than anticipated—his affairs with celebrities and friends unfolded within the walls of their own homes, leading to feelings of betrayal.

“Women disrespected me as the First Lady on purpose,” she lamented, recounting how many saw her as a stepping stone rather than an equal partner.

LisaRaye Says She 'Wanted to Beat' Nicole Murphy + More Tea! // Nicole Murphy and Michael Strahan and LisaRaye - via YouTube screenshot
Nicole Murphy, Michael Strahan, and LisaRaye – via YouTube screenshot

Hollywood Friendships and Betrayals
LisaRaye was candid about her insights into the dynamics of friendship in Hollywood, particularly concerning Duane Martin, whom she knew was involved in inappropriate behavior during his marriage to Tisha Campbell. She chose to remain silent at the time, feeling it wasn’t her place to speak up. Their friendship soured, yet she revealed that he continued to associate with her ex-husband in a manner that felt like a betrayal. “He would kick it with Mr. Turks and help him get hoes,” she recalled, emphasizing the painful confusion over loyalty and friendship in the industry.

Her disclosures extended to her former friendship with Nicole Murphy. LisaRaye’s suspicions about Murphy’s involvement with Mr. Turks were confirmed through private plane logs. The fallout left her heartbroken, prompting her to take direct action by contacting Murphy’s then-boyfriend Michael Strahan with evidence of the affair. “I wanted to beat the hell out of her,” LisaRaye admitted, highlighting her raw emotions during that tumultuous period.

The Will and Jada Dilemma
The conversation took a notable turn when discussing Will and Jada Smith. Surprisingly, LisaRaye expressed her shock at the infamous “entanglement” that became a hot topic in media discussions. While she understood the slap that occurred at the Oscars, she felt it was “TMI” to air personal issues so publicly. Her sentiments towards Jada were even more complex; describing her as cold during their last encounter, LisaRaye criticized the airing of private grievances. “I hate that Jada aired out our dirty laundry,” she stated, summarizing her feelings about a friendship that had transformed into something more distant.

As the conversation closed, LisaRaye revealed that she had stepped away from her role on “Cocktails with Queens,” marking another change in her storied career. With her candid revelations and unapologetic authenticity, LisaRaye McCoy continues to be a powerful voice in entertainment, inspiring many to embrace their truths, past pains, and future possibilities.

YouTube video

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Katt Williams Slams Diddy over Death of 2Pac: ‘I Just Don’t Like You Walking Around Scot-Free’ | VIDEO

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Diddy - Katt Williams (Getty)
Beef
Katt Williams Slams Diddy over Death of 2Pac: 'I Just Don’t Like You Walking Around Scot-Free' | VIDEO
Basketball
Basketball
HBCU GO Unveils 2025 Basketball Season Schedule
Tia Mowry
Entertainment
'Tia Mowry: My Next Act' Exclusive Clip: 'Tia Tears Up About Her Journey Since the Divorce' | WATCH
Amber Guyger - Botham Jean
Legal
Jury Orders Ex-Officer Amber Guyger to Pay $98M for Fatal Shooting of Botham Jean
Lamar Odom
Top News
Lamar Odom Created Khloé Kardashian Sex Doll for Mental Health
Matt Gaetz (Patrick T FallonAFP-Getty Images-File via CNN Newsource)
Politics
And Just Kike That - Matt Gaetz Withdraws from Attorney General Consideration | VIDEO
Eniola Shokunbi - via Instagram
High School
Middle Schooler (Eniola Shokunbi) Receives $11.5M to Expand Virus-Filtering Air System in Classrooms | VIDEO
Jussie Smollett - Getty
Legal
Illinois Supreme Court Overturns Jussie Smollett's Conviction for Falsely Reporting Hate Crime
Denzel Washington - GettyImages
Denzel Washington
Denzel Washington on His Faith and Marking 10 Years of Sobriety
Wicked (Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande) - via Universal
Top News
'Wicked' Set for $150M Theatrical Debut, 'Gladiator II' Targets $60M+
The Daise Family - Gullah Gullah Island
Simeon Daise Celebrates Gullah Gullah Island's 30th Anniversary with New Series | VIDEO
*Ever wonder how to make a millennial happy? Just bring up something from their childhood. This generation...
Read More
Larenz Tate - via STARZ
Larenz Tate Reveals Reason for Earning ‘Peanuts’ When He Joined ‘Power’
Larenz Tate visits SiriusXM Studios in New York City in 2023. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images) *As...
Read More
Quincy Jones
Quincy Jones Leaves Behind $500 Million Fortune for 7 Children
Peggy Lipton, Rashida Jones, Quincy Jones, and Kidada Jones (Photo by Jeff Vespa/WireImage for A List...
Read More
ZATIMA key art
'Tyler Perry’s Zatima' Returns Dec. 26 with New Episodes on BET+ | Watch Trailer
Credit: BET+ *The popular BET+ series “Tyler Perry’s Zatima” returns in December with the second half...
Read More
Michael Harry-O Harris - IG screenshot
Denzel Washington & Snoop Dogg on Board to Shine Light on Death Row Records Co-Founder Harry-O w/BioPic | VIDEO
*Death Row Records co-founder Michael “Harry-O” Harris is getting star-powered help to bring...
Read More
Snoop Dogg - via Depositphotos
Snoop Dogg's Got 'Love and Respect' for Trump - But His Message of Wholeness/Unity Sounds Like Kamala's
Snoop Dogg and Raising Cane’s Owner & Founder Todd Graves – Photo via Raising Cane’s *While...
Read More
Denzel and Diddy - GettyImages
Denzel Washington Allegedly 'Stormed Out' of Diddy Party, Yelling 'You Don’t Respect Anyone'
Denzel Washington – Gladiator II *Denzel Washington appears to be trying to get ahead of what’s...
Read More
Sidney Starr
Transgender Influencer Sidney Starr's Video with 'Empire' Actor Bryshere Gray Sparks Buzz
Sidney Starr and Bryshere Gray/Instagram screenshot *Transgender (MtF) influencer Sidney Starr posted...
Read More
Trump and Tamron - screenshot
October Surprise? Tamron Hall and Donald Trump Affair Rumors (Including an Abortion) Resurface Before Election Day | VIDEO
Donald Trump and Tamron Hall – via Threads *Lordy, Lordy, Lordy. Here’s one NOBODY saw coming....
Read More
Lil Durk - mugshot
Lil Durk Arrested in Florida - Chicago Rapper Facing Serious Charges in Murder-for-Hire Plot | WATCH
*Rapper Lil Durk, born Devontay Durk Banks, has been taken into federal custody following an arrest in...
Read More

POPULAR

Michael Strahan and Nicole Murphy & LisaRaye - YouTube screenshot
Beef
LisaRaye Tells Carlos King Why She 'Wanted to Beat the Hell Out of' Nicole Murphy + She Dishes on Will and Jada, Duane Martin and MORE! | WATCH
Diddy - Katt Williams (Getty)
Beef
Katt Williams Slams Diddy over Death of 2Pac: 'I Just Don’t Like You Walking Around Scot-Free' | VIDEO
Basketball
Basketball
HBCU GO Unveils 2025 Basketball Season Schedule
Tia Mowry
Entertainment
'Tia Mowry: My Next Act' Exclusive Clip: 'Tia Tears Up About Her Journey Since the Divorce' | WATCH
Amber Guyger - Botham Jean
Legal
Jury Orders Ex-Officer Amber Guyger to Pay $98M for Fatal Shooting of Botham Jean
Lamar Odom
Top News
Lamar Odom Created Khloé Kardashian Sex Doll for Mental Health
Matt Gaetz (Patrick T FallonAFP-Getty Images-File via CNN Newsource)
Politics
And Just Kike That - Matt Gaetz Withdraws from Attorney General Consideration | VIDEO
Eniola Shokunbi - via Instagram
High School
Middle Schooler (Eniola Shokunbi) Receives $11.5M to Expand Virus-Filtering Air System in Classrooms | VIDEO
Jussie Smollett - Getty
Legal
Illinois Supreme Court Overturns Jussie Smollett's Conviction for Falsely Reporting Hate Crime
1 2 3 8,412
Facebook X-twitter Youtube

Copyrights © 2024 -Eurweb

Facebook Instagram