LisaRaye Tells Carlos King Why She ‘Wanted to Beat the Hell Out of’ Nicole Murphy + She Dishes on Will and Jada, Duane Martin and MORE! | WATCH

*LisaRaye McCoy, the celebrated actress and fashion icon, recently sat down for an open and engaging conversation with Carlos King. The discussion was filled with revelations about her career, personal life, and experiences in Hollywood. From her thoughts on her ex-husband to her interactions with Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, LisaRaye shared insights that left no stone unturned.

The Impact of “The Players Club”

Reflecting on her breakout role in the 1998 film “The Players Club,” LisaRaye revealed how it shaped her career, for better and worse. Though the film catapulted her into the limelight, she admitted that it also boxed her into the stereotype of being a sex symbol, which she never identified with. “I never thought of myself as sexy,” she shared. Now, with age and experience, she finds herself landing more serious roles that resonate with her true self. LisaRaye stated, “I’m grateful that I can showcase my depth as an actress,” revealing a refreshing perspective on her evolving career.

The Trials of Marrying a Politician

Shifting gears, LisaRaye delved into her tumultuous marriage to Michael Misick, also known as “Mr. Turks,” and the challenges that accompanied their union. Marrying him was less about love and more about image rehabilitation for his political career.

“He proposed after a month,” she recounted, noting her initial hesitations about expectations of infidelity. Prepared to accept his infidelities, she drew a line at “disrespectful cheating.” Yet the reality was harsher than anticipated—his affairs with celebrities and friends unfolded within the walls of their own homes, leading to feelings of betrayal.

“Women disrespected me as the First Lady on purpose,” she lamented, recounting how many saw her as a stepping stone rather than an equal partner.

Hollywood Friendships and Betrayals

LisaRaye was candid about her insights into the dynamics of friendship in Hollywood, particularly concerning Duane Martin, whom she knew was involved in inappropriate behavior during his marriage to Tisha Campbell. She chose to remain silent at the time, feeling it wasn’t her place to speak up. Their friendship soured, yet she revealed that he continued to associate with her ex-husband in a manner that felt like a betrayal. “He would kick it with Mr. Turks and help him get hoes,” she recalled, emphasizing the painful confusion over loyalty and friendship in the industry.

Her disclosures extended to her former friendship with Nicole Murphy. LisaRaye’s suspicions about Murphy’s involvement with Mr. Turks were confirmed through private plane logs. The fallout left her heartbroken, prompting her to take direct action by contacting Murphy’s then-boyfriend Michael Strahan with evidence of the affair. “I wanted to beat the hell out of her,” LisaRaye admitted, highlighting her raw emotions during that tumultuous period.

The Will and Jada Dilemma

The conversation took a notable turn when discussing Will and Jada Smith. Surprisingly, LisaRaye expressed her shock at the infamous “entanglement” that became a hot topic in media discussions. While she understood the slap that occurred at the Oscars, she felt it was “TMI” to air personal issues so publicly. Her sentiments towards Jada were even more complex; describing her as cold during their last encounter, LisaRaye criticized the airing of private grievances. “I hate that Jada aired out our dirty laundry,” she stated, summarizing her feelings about a friendship that had transformed into something more distant.

As the conversation closed, LisaRaye revealed that she had stepped away from her role on “Cocktails with Queens,” marking another change in her storied career. With her candid revelations and unapologetic authenticity, LisaRaye McCoy continues to be a powerful voice in entertainment, inspiring many to embrace their truths, past pains, and future possibilities.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Katt Williams Slams Diddy over Death of 2Pac: ‘I Just Don’t Like You Walking Around Scot-Free’ | VIDEO