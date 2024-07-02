Lionsgate Releases Trailer for Action-Crime Thriller ‘1992’ Starring Tyrese Gibson

*Lionsgate has released the trailer for the upcoming action-crime thriller “1992″, starring Tyrese Gibson and produced by rapper Snoop Dogg.

Directed by Ariel Vromen, the film features Clé Bennett, Dylan Arnold, Christopher A’mmanuel, Michael Beasley, Ori Pfeffer, Tosin Morohunfola, Oleg Taktarov, with Scott Eastwood, and Ray Liotta in one of his final film roles.

Here’s the official synopsis: In 1992, Mercer (Tyrese Gibson) is desperately trying to rebuild his life and his relationship with his son (Christopher A’mmanuel) amidst the turbulent 1992 LA uprising following the Rodney King verdict. Across town, another father and son (Ray Liotta and Scott Eastwood) put their own strained relationship to the test as they plot a dangerous heist to steal catalytic converters, which contain valuable platinum, from the factory where Mercer works. As tensions rise in Los Angeles and chaos erupts, both families reach their boiling points when they collide in this tense crime-thriller.

In a statement, Snoop Dogg said, “1992 was a life-changing time for me, from ‘Deep Cover’ to ‘The Chronic.’ But as things in my life were coming together, everything in LA was coming apart. 1992 is a heist movie that really captures all of that. This movie is about an LA moment. Ariel made an outstanding film that depicts this moment in time. From my first encounter with Tyrese in Baby Boy to the performance in 1992, I had to be a part of this. And it’s only fitting that the film come out under Death Row Pictures as Death Row is synonymous with LA culture in the 90’s, ya dig?”

Gibson added: “Snoop is one of the most beloved figures in entertainment and I could not be more thankful that he chose to join our project. Ray Liotta blessed all of us in life while doing this film. For 1992 to be Ray’s last offering, we all feel so fortunate to have captured such a masterful and chilling performance.”

“I’m grateful to have had a front row seat to the infectious enthusiasm and talent Tyrese has brought to the many projects we’ve worked on together over the years,” said Fogelson. “And my immense admiration of the cultural icon that is Snoop Dogg has lasted 30 years and counting. So it’s a special thrill that he has come on board to executive produce 1992. He clearly has found a personal connection to the material, which makes his team at Death Row Pictures the perfect partners.”

“1992” opens in Theaters on August 30.

