Law Firm Clarifies Lady Gaga’s Non-Involvement in Dropping Diddy as Client

*Sean “Diddy” Combs was dropped from powerhouse law firm Grubman, Shire, Meiselas & Sacks.

As Page Six reports, a spokesperson for the law firm said, “The decision to part ways with Mr. Combs was proactively made by the partners in the firm a number of months ago as they felt it was the right thing to do.”

Combs was booted from the firm’s client roster amid several lawsuits involving allegations of sex trafficking and rape. The spokesperson, however, noted, “The report that the decision was the result of client pressure just isn’t true,” the spokesperson said.

NewsNation reported Combs was dropped due to pressure from one of the firm’s biggest clients, Lady Gaga.

An insider said, “Lady Gaga said she was leaving (the firm) if they didn’t drop Diddy… And she’s too big to lose.”

But a source told Page Six, “That convo never happened.”

Meanwhile, we reported via CNN that the Bad Boy Records founder returned his symbolic key to New York City after Mayor Eric Adams said a committee recommended “nullifying and rescinding” it.

Combs was asked to return the key after video footage obtained by CNN showed him physically assaulting his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in 2016, according to a June 4 letter Adams sent to Combs.

In the letter, Adams wrote that he was “deeply disturbed” by the video.

“I strongly condemn these actions and stand in solidarity with all survivors of domestic and gender-based violence,” the letter reads.

The letter adds: “After internal deliberations, the Key to the City of New York committee recommended nullifying and rescinding Mr. Combs’ key.”

Combs previously apologized for his actions in the video but recently deleted it from his Instagram account.

