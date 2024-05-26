Lauryn Hill’s ‘Miseducation’ Gets Inducted Into Grammy Hall of Fame | VIDEO

*More than 20 years since its release, Lauryn Hill’s classic debut solo album “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” still commands the attention of music lovers.

Vibe reports Hill was among those honored at the inaugural Grammy Hall of Fame Gala and Concert. The Recording Academy-hosted event, which took place May 21 at the Grammy Museum in downtown Los Angeles. Hill’s appearance at the Gala and Concert stemmed from “The Miseducation” being inducted into the 2024 Grammy Hall of Fame. Established in 1973 by the Recording Academy’s National Trustees, the honor is presented to “recordings of lasting qualitative or historical significance that are at least 25 years old, according to grammy.com.

Seated with her family, an emotional Hill was serenaded by Andra Day, who performed what Vibe described as a “heartwarming, joyful rendition of “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” while seated on a stool center stage. The tune, a remake of the 1967 Frankie Valli hit, is featured as one of two hidden tracks Hill sung on “The Miseducation.”

“Lauryn I love you my whole heart my whole career my greatest inspiration,” Day told the Fugees member Hill as she ended her performance. “We love you.”

It was then the sound of applause took over, with the entire room standing to their feet to show Hill love.

With its induction into the Grammy Hall of Fame, “The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill” joins thousands of iconic recordings that are enshrined in the Hall.

In addition to “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” the critically acclaimed album, released on August 25, 1998, features the hit singles “Doo Wop (That Thing),” “Lost Ones,” “Ex-Factor,” “Everything Is Everything,” and the Carlos-Santana-assisted “To Zion.”

In 1999, “The Miseducation” generated headlines and made history at the 41st Annual Grammy Awards with 10 nominations and winning five awards. The honors resulted in Hill becoming the first woman to receive that many Grammy nominations and awards in one night.

Other performers celebrating the 2024 inductees included The War and Treaty singing Charley Pride’s “Kiss An Angel Good Morning,” Ravyn Lenae delivering Roberta Flack’s “Killing Me Softly,” *HANSON presenting The Doobie Brothers’ “What A Fool Believes,” Shinedown performing Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway To Heaven,” ” Elle King singing Wanda Jackson’s “Let’s Have A Party,” and Day who took the stage again, this time to honor Donna Summer with “I Feel Love.”

Hill wasn’t the only artist to receive a standing ovation. Vibe acknowledged the presence of legendary 84-year-old singer William Bell, who collected his standing O with a “stunning, soulful performance of his classic record “You Don’t Miss Your Water,” an ode to his hometown, Memphis, TN.”

For the full list of 2024 GRAMMY Hall of Fame inductees, scroll below:

3 FEET HIGH AND RISING De La Soul Album

APPETITE FOR DESTRUCTION Guns N’ Roses Album

BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB Buena Vista Social Club Album

“I FEEL LOVE” Donna Summer Single

“KISS AN ANGEL GOOD MORNIN’” Charley Pride Single

“LET’S HAVE A PARTY” Wanda Jackson Single

“ORY’S CREOLE TROMBONE” Kid Ory’s Creole Orchestra Single

THE MISEDUCATION OF LAURYN HILL Lauryn Hill Album

“WHAT A FOOL BELIEVES” The Doobie Brothers Single

“YOU DON’T MISS YOUR WATER” William Bell Single

